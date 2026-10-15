Purehealth Retains MSCI's Highest ESG Rating For Second Consecutive Year

PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has retained the highest possible provisional environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating of AAA from independent index provider MSCI for a second consecutive year, with an assessment score approximately 30% above the industry average. The recognition accompanies the publication of its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Report, detailing measurable progress in climate action, social impact, workforce empowerment and national value creation.

During 2025, the Group reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 11%, and completed a Group-wide emissions rebaseline following its international expansion. It also commissioned its first on-site solar installation, advancing its Net Zero 2040 commitment through investment in cleaner, more efficient healthcare operations.

The Group recorded AED 41 million in direct and indirect CSR spending in the UAE and pledged a further AED 50 million to the Life Endowment campaign, launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi. Community initiatives across UAE and UK operations reached approximately 473,000 beneficiaries, up 116% year-on-year, while volunteer numbers increased by 88% year-on-year to nearly 9,000.

Workforce training hours rose by 30% to an estimated 834,000, demonstrating sustained investment in developing healthcare talent. The Group also spent AED 3.76 billion with local suppliers in 2025, supporting the UAE's National In-Country Value (ICV) Program and strengthening domestic supply chains.

Leya Aldamani, Chief Sustainability Officer, PureHealth, added:“Human health and the health of our planet are intrinsically connected. In 2025, we continued to translate this principle into measurable action, strengthening the systems and partnerships that support progress across our operations. From reducing emissions and advancing cleaner energy to developing our people and expanding access to care, our work reflects a practical, integrated approach to sustainability. These efforts are helping us embed responsible practices across the organisation and deliver lasting value for people, communities and the planet.”

2025 highlights across four areas of responsibility include: Environmental, Community, Economic and People, Talent and Inclusion

PureHealth received 10 awards and recognitions for sustainability and social impact during 2025, including the“Most Sustainable Projects in the Middle East” recognition at the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit Awards.

For more information, download PureHealth's full 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Report here.