revplus / Key word(s): Product Launch/Restructure of Company

webhotelier | primalres rebrands as revplus, entering the era of a unified ecosystem

15.10.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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One of Europe's largest hospitality technology groups, by properties served, adopts a single identity, reflecting its evolution into a complete e-business ecosystem for hospitality ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- webhotelier | primalres, one of Europe's largest hospitality technology groups by number of accommodation properties served, announced today its rebrand to revplus. The new identity marks a pivotal moment in the group's 18-year history, as it moves to build a modern, truly unified ecosystem giving properties faster workflows and more opportunities for revenue growth.



The first building blocks of the group's new approach will be unveiled on Sunday, 22 November, at an event held during the Xenia trade fair in Athens, starting with the group's flagship product: the booking engine. The group's team brought together the experience gained from the 21,800+ properties that trust webhotelier | primalres to create the revplus booking engine. Designed from the ground up for even higher conversion, the new next-gen booking engine features - among others - a completely new UI, mobile-first architecture, one-flow multi-room booking, dynamic content displaying the right information at the right moment, and smart rate grouping that makes choosing a rate simple and appealing. All this, with the same lightning-fast loading times and through the familiar extranet. In the same spirit, the new revplus channel manager completes the unified ecosystem with all the tools every manager needs for optimized distribution. The event will also showcase all of the group's latest work on AI tools and applications. The name revplus reflects About revplus Revplus, founded in 2008, is one of the largest hospitality technology companies in Europe by number of properties served. It offers a complete e-business ecosystem that plays a key role in the digital transformation of hospitality businesses of every type and size, helping them increase revenue, simplify operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences. It serves 21,800+ properties in 39 countries, with offices in Greece, Cyprus, Italy and the Balkans. Press Kit: Here.



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