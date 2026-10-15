Rajasthan Police Launches Initiative To Promote Public Trust, Firm Action Against Criminals

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Police has launched a special initiative to promote sensitivity, transparent communication and public trust, while maintaining a firm stance against criminals.

Under the initiative, police personnel are being trained to improve their conduct with citizens and bring about a positive change in the public perception of policing. The three-day training programme, titled 'Positive Behaviour in Policing', began at IIHMR University in Jaipur on Thursday.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

A total of 35 police personnel are participating in the training, which will continue until October 17. Addressing the participants, DGP Sharma said Rajasthan Police's sensitive approach towards the public and firm action against criminals are being discussed across the country.

He stressed that all personnel share the responsibility of maintaining this positive and professional image. He said people often approach police stations while facing difficult circumstances and seeking relief from their problems. Police personnel must listen to them patiently, respond sensitively and make every possible effort to assist within the framework of the law. The DGP clarified that sensitivity does not mean being lenient towards offenders. Rather, it means ensuring that victims receive appropriate assistance through due legal procedures.

Emphasising the importance of public interaction, Sharma urged police personnel to put themselves in the position of citizens visiting a police station to lodge a complaint.

“Treat people at the police station the way you would want to be treated yourself,” he said, urging personnel to adopt the same approach they would expect if they were seeking police assistance.

He said firmness towards criminals and sensitivity towards the general public must remain the two fundamental pillars of policing.

He also called upon personnel to reassess their approach to police station operations, create a positive working environment and make sustained efforts to improve public perception of the police.

Acknowledging the demanding nature of police work, the DGP noted that personnel often face long working hours, pressure to make quick decisions and constantly evolving challenges. In such circumstances, clear communication, empathetic behaviour and an unwavering commitment to the law are essential.

He added that police conduct is under constant public scrutiny in an era of increasing transparency. Encouraging participants to contribute actively to the programme, he asked them to share their professional experiences and successful case studies.