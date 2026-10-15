Rajasthan Receives Over 4.80 Lakh Form-6 Applications Under Special Voter Registration Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Rajasthan has received 4,80,893 Form-6 applications under a special voter registration campaign launched on October 1, 2026, to enrol young voters aged 18-19 years and other eligible citizens whose names are yet to be included in the electoral roll.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that, as of October 14, a total of 2,67,946 applications had been received from the 18–19 age group, while 2,12,947 applications had come from eligible individuals aged 20 years and above.

The campaign is being conducted in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India to ensure that all eligible citizens are registered as voters.

Mahajan said coordinated efforts are being undertaken by Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and teams working under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

As part of the campaign, awareness and outreach activities are being organised in schools and colleges to inform eligible young people and other prospective voters about the registration process and encourage them to enrol.

The Chief Electoral Officer emphasised that the objective is to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll.

Eligible citizens can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll by submitting Form-6 online through the Election Commission's official portal, gov, or via the ECINET platform.

Applications can also be submitted through the Booth Level Officer of the respective area.