Properties Worth Over Rs 13.43 Crore Attached In Srinagar During Anti-Drug Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) In a major anti-drug crackdown, police in J&K's Srinagar on Thursday said it has attached and frozen properties worth over Rs 13.43 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The action was carried out by police stations Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura, and Ahmadnagar across different subdivisions of Srinagar. The assets were identified during financial investigations as allegedly acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Proceedings were initiated under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, following prescribed legal procedures," a police statement said.

The action included properties valued at approximately Rs 8 crore linked to cases registered at Police Station Khanyar, a residential property worth Rs 1.24 crore in the Pantha Chowk area, and another property valued at Rs 1.21 crore under Police Station Shalteng.

Police also froze or attached properties worth around Rs 10.15 lakh in Safakadal, Rs 1.80 crore in two cases under Police Station Ahmadnagar, and a residential property valued at over Rs 1.18 crore under Police Station Soura. Police said the action was aimed at dismantling the financial networks associated with drug trafficking and reiterated its commitment to continuing the crackdown on narcotics-related activities.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have intensified anti-narcotics operations under the NDPS Act to dismantle drug trafficking networks across the Union Territory.

In Pulwama district, police have stepped up raids, vehicle checks, and property attachments of known peddlers, while in Baramulla, authorities continue targeted operations against cross-border and local narcotics supply chains.

In Awantipora district, the focus is on tracking down local dealers and spreading youth awareness, and in Bandipora, special surveillance and combing operations target contraband distribution in rural and urban pockets.