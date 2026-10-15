Six Of Family Die In Maha's Jalgaon After Collision Between Truck, Two-Wheeler

MENAFN - IANS) Jalgaon, Oct 15 (IANS) Six members of a family, including three children, were killed in a collision between a truck and the two-wheeler that they were travelling on, in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place near Maldabhadi in the Jamner taluka of Jalgaon at around 4 p.m.

According to preliminary information, a severe collision occurred between the two vehicles, leading to the death of all six people travelling on the two-wheeler.

The deceased included three children, and all were members of the same family from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur.

Efforts to identify the deceased are currently underway.

Last month, at least six people were killed and eight others critically injured after a passenger van collided head-on with a truck on the Nanded-Bhokar road in the state's Nanded district, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 p.m. near Sitakhandi Ghat, an official said.

The van was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar when it collided with the truck. The impact left the van mangled, the police official said.

Local residents rushed to the spot following the accident and helped pull the injured out of the wreckage. The injured were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Among those killed were Syed Almas of Bilal Nagar in Bhokar, Sheikh Firoz of Bhokar, Pandurang Laxman Waghmare and his wife, Laxmibai Pandurang Waghmare, of Syed Nagar, and Balwan Pawar of Potatanda village in Taluka Hadgaon. One victim was yet to be identified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.