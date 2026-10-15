Every Trace Of Naxalism Must Be Erased: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that every trace of Naxalism must be erased. Affirming that the Modi government's determination to create a Naxal-free India has been realised, he stressed that it is now time to heal the wounds inflicted upon the nation by Naxalism and ensure that every victim can lead a life of dignity.

Just as Naxalism has been brought to an end, every remaining vestige of it must also be wiped out, he emphasised, adding that Bastar must once again become a vibrant and thriving region. Significant work has already been undertaken in this direction, with major contributions from traditional tribal leadership in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a ceremony for people affected by Naxalism in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing, highlighting the Union government's commitment to heal the long-standing wounds left by left-wing extremism. In Bastar-a region that, under Congress rule, remained deprived of even basic services for five decades-every facility is now reaching the people, he said.

Shah strongly condemned the violence by Naxals, stating that by using IED blasts to further their political agenda, they have left innocent people disabled. There can be no greater violation of human rights than this, he said.

Highlighting the government's approach after eliminating Naxalism, HM Shah said service initiatives are being undertaken across the country, he said Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service both as a state head and as the Prime Minister of India.

Highlighting the transformation in Bastar, the Home Minister pointed out that the region, which under Congress rule remained deprived of even basic services for five decades, is now receiving every facility. Under the Niyad Nellanar scheme, basic infrastructure is reaching the people.

He appreciated the Chhattisgarh government's efforts to make Bastar a smiling and vibrant place once again through initiatives such as the Bastar Olympics, Bastar Pandum, Niyad Nellanar and the CM Collective Bus Scheme.

He noted that the Chhattisgarh government, district administration, State Social Welfare Department, Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (Jaipur), Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and several others were contributing to this noble endeavour of supporting persons with disabilities and victims.

By providing persons with disabilities with wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches, hearing aids, smart walking sticks, artificial limbs and other assistive devices, the government could help usher in a new era of hope and happiness in Bastar, he added.

The Union Home Minister reiterated that the Modi government remains fully committed to ensuring rehabilitation opportunities for every Divyang and victim, with the Centre standing firmly alongside the Chhattisgarh government in these efforts.