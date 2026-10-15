Paan Stall Inside Train's 3AC Coach? Viral Video From Mumbai-Chhattisgarh Train Sparks Debate

A paan vendor sat on a lower berth inside a 3AC coach, preparing a batch of paans as passengers watched him at work during a train journey from Mumbai to Chhattisgarh. The video, which was posted on X by the account @indiain24hr, shows the paan vendor meticulously preparing the orders while spreading a cloth across the bunk. As he worked, several passengers were observed observing him. The passenger who took the video also said that the seller was producing the 20–25 pieces that were ordered in order to sell them to other travellers.

Watch Viral Video

ट्रेन में सीट मिले न मिले, 3rd AC में खुल गई चलती-फिरती पान की दुकान!

@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial साहब, ये ट्रेन है या चलता-फिरता पान सेंटर?

#IndianRailways #ViralVideo #FunnyButSerious #SwachhBharat Maharashtra Bandhu News (@BandhuNews_in) October 14, 2026

As the video went viral, social media users raised concerns about hygiene, and also discussed the circumstances in which the paans were being prepared inside an air-conditioned coach. Indian Railways is yet to react to the video or address the concerns raised over the incident.