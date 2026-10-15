Tropic Grows Bookings 70% Year Over Year, Marking Sixth Straight Quarter Of Sequential Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An expanding partner network and new AI, planning and redundancy tools drive Tropic's strongest expansion pipeline yet, record insight consumption and $42 million in 2026 customer savings

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropic, the intelligence layer for modern procurement and finance teams, today reported its sixth consecutive quarter of sequential bookings growth. Q3 2026 bookings rose 70% year over year, with partner channel sales making a significant contribution. Tropic has helped customers save more than $42 million and 131,000 hours in 2026 so far.

The quarter was shaped by partnerships. Tropic made its software price benchmarks available inside Zip, grew its Omnea partnership, and today Tropic is also announcing a new partnership with negotiation advisory firm Vantage Decisions. Tropic also closed Q3 with the strongest expansion pipeline in its history, following its launch of AI Consumption Management, SKU-level Redundancy Analysis and a new personalized planning experience.

“Suppliers walk into every negotiation knowing exactly what the market pays. Buyers deserve the same intelligence, and this quarter showed how much demand there is for it,” said Justin Etkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Tropic.“Our partners put Tropic in front of buyers at the moment they're making a decision. Our new planning tools show customers where the next opportunity sits, before a renewal forces their hand. Both get us closer to making technology a buyer's market.”

Tropic's Q3 2026 at a Glance:



70% year-over-year bookings growth, marking the sixth straight quarter of sequential bookings growth, including robust partner channel sales

21,000+ insights delivered to customers, Tropic's strongest quarter ever for insight consumption, with September setting an all-time monthly record

Strongest expansion pipeline in company history, on the heels of releasing AI Consumption Management and SKU-level Redundancy Analysis

$42 million+ in customer savings and 131,000 hours saved year to date New partnership with Vantage Decisions joins Zip and Omnea in Tropic's growing partner ecosystem



New customers in Q3 included NETGEAR, Kickstarter, Blackbaud and Quickbase, spanning industries from software to retail and companies ranging from a few hundred to several thousand employees.

Existing customers are leaning in further, with September setting an all-time monthly record for insight consumption. Customers use Tropic's insights for price benchmarks, and comparing pricing against similar market transactions down to the SKU, to prioritize renewals with savings potential, flag contract terms that conflict with their policies, gauge how much employees value a tool, spot supplier overlap and alternatives, track supplier pricing and packaging changes, and prepare deal-specific negotiation strategies.

That work adds up. The 131,000 hours customers have saved this year represent time their teams would otherwise spend researching pricing, benchmarking suppliers and managing negotiations.

“As a CFO, I trust repeatable numbers more than big ones, and six straight quarters of sequential growth is a pattern you can plan around,” said Russell Lester, President and CFO of Tropic.“Customers expand once they see the intelligence pay for itself, and our partners are putting Tropic in front of buyers we wouldn't have reached on our own. That combination is what makes this growth durable.”

Partners Bring Tropic Intelligence to Where Buyers Work

Partners were a growing source of new customers and bookings in Q3, and today Tropic is adding to that network with a new partnership with Vantage Decisions. The negotiation advisory firm, whose founders bring more than 30 years of high-stakes negotiation experience, will help SMB buyers turn Tropic's software and AI procurement data into stronger negotiating strategies and better vendor economics.

“Tropic brings world-class technology and market intelligence specifically to the IT and AI space; Vantage Decisions brings decades of experience understanding how vendors really operate and how to turn that intelligence into leverage. We're extremely excited because together, we can give our SMB clients a more informed, collaborative and powerful position at the negotiating table.” Peter Krasa & Scott Wambolt Co-Founders Vantage Decisions

Vantage is the latest addition to Tropic's growing partner network. In Q3, Tropic's price benchmarks also became available inside Zip's procurement workflows and Superagents, building on the Omnea partnership Tropic launched in June. Together with Tropic's MCP connector for Claude and ChatGPT, these partnerships bring Tropic's proprietary data, built from real transactions and live negotiations, directly where procurement and finance teams are already working.

“The best outcomes happen when great intelligence meets the right expertise,” said Justin Etkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Tropic.“Each of our partners brings something different, from the workflows procurement teams run every day to the negotiators who sit across the table from suppliers. Their strengths plus our intelligence means better deals for buyers.”

AI Consumption Management and SKU-Level Redundancy Analysis Help Teams Get Ahead of Technology Spend

Most procurement tools start working once a purchase or renewal is already on the table. In August, Tropic introduced new features that not only help procurement teams get in front of renewals, but provide proactive insights that help them know which renewals to prioritize, and how to plan for them.

The release introduced three new capabilities:



AI Consumption Management compares daily AI consumption with contractual commitments across supported OpenAI, Anthropic and Cursor accounts. Teams can forecast overages or underuse, trace what is driving usage by supplier, model, user, API key and token type, and get email or Slack alerts when consumption moves off plan.

Redundancy Analysis identifies true software overlap down to the SKU. It scans active contracts to find which specific products actually compete, separates real duplication from tools that only look similar, and estimates a realistic savings range. A personalized homepage built around a customizable Dashboard, Action Center and Signals shows teams what needs attention today based on their business objectives and ranks upcoming renewals not just by contract end date, but by savings, consolidation and risk opportunities.



“I would argue you always want more data, and you want to make sure that data is high quality, clean, and you can trust it. That's what Tropic gives us.” Chris Siwek, VP, Procurement, Snyk.

With these enhancements and proprietary intelligence, Tropic enters Q4 with the strongest expansion pipeline in its history and a growing partner network bringing its intelligence to more buyers at the moment they make decisions.

About Tropic

Tropic is the intelligence layer for modern procurement and finance teams, helping companies save money and move faster through real-time intelligence, expert support, and agentic execution. With $25 billion in spend under management, $450 million in customer savings delivered, and intelligence drawn from 100,000+ completed negotiations, Tropic is where technology becomes a buyer's market. Learn more at tropicapp.io and follow us on LinkedI.

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