Securities Fraud Investigation Into Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Continues Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Neogen Corporation (“Neogen” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NEOG ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON NEOGEN CORPORATION (NEOG), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Happened?

On September 29, 2026, the FDA announced it had issued a warning letter to Neogen, following an investigation that linked a Neogen's Hycoat product“to serious infections and deaths in horses.” The FDA stated the“incident involved at least 20 horse deaths, making it the largest number of horse deaths ever associated with a quality defect in an FDA-regulated veterinary medical product and the most deaths of any animal species linked to microbiological contamination of an FDA-regulated product labeled as sterile.” The FDA also reviewed Hycoat's labeling and determined that the product is also misbranded“because its labeling fails to bear adequate directions for use.”

On this news, Neogen stock fell $0.99 or 7.22%, to close at $12.73 on September 29, 2026.

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Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

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Whistleblower Notice

Persons with non-public information regarding Neogen Corporation should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email ....

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With four offices across the country, GPWR's nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPWR's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .