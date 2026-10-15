Puget Sound Energy Announces Development Of New Solar Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PSE to build a 130 MW utility-scale solar facility in Montana

Bellevue, Wash., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE) announced groundbreaking on the Battle Butte Solar Project, a 130 MW solar facility near Rapelje, Montana that will significantly contribute to the company's clean energy goals in compliance with Washington's Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).

The Battle Butte project is forecasted to generate enough energy to power about 20,000 homes every year. The facility is strategically positioned to leverage existing transmission infrastructure due to its proximity to PSE's existing Beaver Creek wind facility in Stillwater County, Montana.

PSE has been a proud partner in Montana's energy economy since the 1970s and continues to invest in the State of Montana and its communities. The Battle Butte Solar Project is expected to generate positive economic impacts for the local community during both construction and operational phases, supporting regional economic development while helping put more power on the grid.

PSE anticipates that construction will require approximately 250 skilled workers, with an ongoing need for a small number of permanent on-site staff to support operations. Project spending, impact fees, and property taxes are expected to generate a range of benefits and services for the local community and surrounding area.

"Battle Butte solar represents a critical component of our clean energy strategy," said Craig Pospisil, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for PSE. "This project will give us the opportunity to build upon the positive relationships we've forged with our neighbors in Stillwater County through the development of the Beaver Creek Wind facility and it positions PSE to meet our customers' growing clean energy needs."

“We look forward to Battle Butte bringing construction jobs, tax revenue and new economic activity to Stillwater County while adding another important piece to Montana's all-of-the-above energy portfolio,” said Roger Webb, Stillwater County Commissioner.“Throughout the process of developing both Beaver Creek and Battle Butte, PSE has shown a commitment to working with our county and investing in Montana while being a good neighbor - we look forward to the ongoing partnership.”

The project will sit in the high plains near Rapelje on 1,400 acres of flat, open ranch land with full site control. As part of its commitment to community engagement, PSE hosted an open house sharing information and answering questions about the Battle Butte Solar Project in Rapelje at the end of January. Construction is expected to start this fall with an anticipated completion date in mid-2028.

As part of Montana's 'all of the above' energy economy, PSE continues to invest in energy projects and partner with energy producers throughout the state. PSE recently completed the 248 MW Beaver Creek Wind Project and has power purchase agreements with Energy Keepers, Inc., the tribally owned corporation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for hydroelectric power, and an agreement with NextEra for power from Montana's largest wind farm, Clearwater Wind, based in Rosebud, Custer and Garfield Counties as well as a long-term contract with Clearway Energy Group for wind from Haymaker Wind Farm in Wheatland and Meagher counties. Learn more about these projects and PSE's work in Montana at .

PSE has already eliminated coal from its energy portfolio at the end of 2025 and added 22 long-term clean energy resources totaling more than 4,000 MW since 2019, when the Clean Energy Transformation Act was passed.

CONTACT: Andrew Padula Puget Sound Energy 888-831-7250...