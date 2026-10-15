Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Market And Investment Opportunities, Q2 2026 - 90+ Kpis And Forecasts, 2022-2031 BNPL Market To Reach US$1.55 Billion By 2031 At 20.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance ROI by targeting high-growth categories, priority sectors and channels, refining partnerships, and using consumer insights to sharpen BNPL strategies. Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Taiwan's Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market is projected to grow by 24.9% annually, reaching US$611.4 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2025, the market is forecast to maintain strong momentum with a CAGR of 20.6% from 2026-2031. By 2031, Taiwan's BNPL market is expected to reach approximately US$1.55 billion, compared with US$489.7 million in 2025. The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later market, examining growth opportunities, competitive conditions, consumer behaviour and potential risks. Supported by more than 90 country-level KPIs, the analysis covers BNPL market size and forecast, transaction activity, revenue sources, operational performance and market share statistics. Presented through 58 tables and 82 charts, the report evaluates market performance in both value and volume terms. It also examines how BNPL adoption is developing across online and offline sales channels, business models, distribution models, merchant ecosystems, retail categories and end-use sectors. The research is based on industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform designed to identify emerging business and investment opportunities. Key Market Analysis

Retail and ecommerce spending trends, including the share of BNPL within each market

Gross merchandise value, average transaction value and transaction volume forecasts

Market share analysis covering leading Taiwan BNPL providers

BNPL revenue from merchant commissions, missed payment fees, Pay Now and other income Operational KPIs, including the active consumer base and bad debt Business, Distribution and Channel Segmentation The report assesses BNPL spending across Two-Party Business Model and Third-Party Business Model structures. It also evaluates consumer use based on convenience and credit purposes, alongside Open Loop System and Closed Loop System merchant ecosystems. Distribution analysis covers Standalone providers, Banks & Payment Service Providers and Marketplaces. Channel-level forecasts examine both Online Channel and POS Channel performance, helping businesses identify where BNPL adoption and transaction growth are most likely to accelerate. End-Use and Retail Category Coverage Market size and forecast data are provided for Retail Shopping, Home Improvement, Travel, Media and Entertainment, Services, Automotive, Health Care and Wellness, and other end-use sectors. Retail product category analysis includes Apparel, Footwear & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Toys, Kids, and Babies, Jewelry, Sporting Goods, Entertainment & Gaming, and other products. This segmentation enables companies and investors to compare category-level demand, evaluate addressable opportunities and prioritize high-growth areas within Taiwan's BNPL ecosystem. Competitive Landscape The report profiles prominent participants in the Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later industry, including:

AFTEE

Atome

Shopee PayLater

Pi Wallet Chailease Competitive intelligence includes market share data and analysis of strategic initiatives, business model development and innovation-led approaches. These insights support benchmarking, partnership evaluation and assessment of market concentration. Consumer Behaviour Insights The consumer analysis evaluates BNPL spending by age group, income, gender and monthly expense segment. It also examines default rates by age group, adoption rationale, average annual transactions per user and BNPL users as a percentage of Taiwan's adult population. These indicators provide practical insight into adoption patterns, usage intensity and consumer risk. Business Value

Assess the size, growth outlook and structural development of Taiwan's BNPL payment market

Use value and volume-based KPIs to evaluate adoption, usage, revenue and market maturity

Identify priority retail categories, end-use sectors, sales channels and distribution models

Benchmark key BNPL companies and assess competitive intensity

Support market entry, expansion, partnership and go-to-market strategies

Evaluate consumer spending patterns, adoption drivers and risk indicators Monitor regulatory considerations and other factors influencing Taiwan's BNPL industry Overall, the report offers actionable intelligence for financial institutions, payment service providers, marketplaces, retailers, investors and technology companies seeking to understand and capitalize on Taiwan's expanding Buy Now Pay Later market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $611.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1550 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Taiwan



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Taiwan Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Taiwan Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry, 2022-2031

2.3 Taiwan Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.4 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce, 2022-2031

3. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness, 2022-2031

3.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

4. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Industry - Key Company Profiles

4.1 Company Profile 1

4.2 Company Profile 2

4.3 Company Profile 3

4.4 Company Profile 4

4.5 Company Profile 5

5. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs, 2022-2031

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2022-2031

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

5.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2022-2031

5.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2022-2031

5.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2022-2031

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2022-2031

5.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2022-2025-2031

6. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2022-2031

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later Third-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

7. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2022-2031

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2022-2031

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2022-2031

8. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant ecosystem, 2022-2031

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open loop system, 2022-2031

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed loop system, 2022-2031

9. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2022-2031

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2022-2031

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2022-2031

9.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2022-2031

10. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel, 2022-2031

10.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2022-2031

10.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

10.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

11. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2022-2031

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2025

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2025

12. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

12.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

13.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2025

13.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Retail Product Categories - Average Order Value Trend Analysis, 2025

13.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.4 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.5 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.6 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.7 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.8 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.9 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

14.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

15.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Media & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

16.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

17.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

18.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

19.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

20.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21. Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2022-2031

21.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

21.1.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.1.4 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2025

21.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2025

21.3.1 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.2 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.3.3 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

21.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2025

21.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2025

21.6 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Monthly Expense Segments, 2025

21.7 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later - Average Number of Transactions per User Annually, 2025

21.8 Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population, 2025

22. Further Reading

22.1 About the Publisher

22.2 Related Research

List of Tables [55]

List of Figures [82]

Companies Featured



Shopee Taiwan

Atome

AsiaPay AFTEE

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