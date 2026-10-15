EVIL ENERGY To Showcase Integrated Fuel, Intake And Cooling Systems At SEMA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVIL ENERGY Returns to SEMA 2026 with Integrated Automotive Performance Solutions









Visit EVIL ENERGY at Booth #24313, November 3–6, 2026, to explore fuel, intake and cooling solutions, see a custom 2007 GMC Sierra powered by a 6.0L LS V8 engine, and enjoy exclusive booth activities.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVIL ENERGY, an automotive aftermarket parts brand offering products across fuel, intake, exhaust, cooling and suspension applications, will return to the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 3–6, 2026. This year's showcase will focus on fuel, intake and cooling systems, featuring a custom 2007 GMC Sierra powered by a 6.0L LS V8 engine.

Following its participation in SEMA 2025, EVIL ENERGY will bring together system-focused product displays, a featured vehicle build and interactive booth activities. Industry professionals, distributors, automotive builders and content creators are invited to visit Booth #24313 to explore the products and speak directly with the EVIL ENERGY team.

A System-Focused Approach to Automotive Performance

Rather than presenting automotive parts as standalone products, EVIL ENERGY's 2026 showcase is designed to demonstrate how components work together within complete vehicle systems.

By organizing the display around fuel, intake and cooling applications, the brand aims to help visitors better understand component relationships, product selection, compatibility and installation considerations.

Visitors are encouraged to focus on how individual components connect within each system, which specifications matter when selecting compatible parts, and how different configurations apply to EFI, carbureted and modified engine setups.









1. Fuel System: From Fuel Tank to Engine

EVIL ENERGY will showcase fuel tanks, electric fuel pumps, fuel filters, fuel pressure regulators, fuel rails, carburetors, PTFE and CPE fuel hoses, AN fittings and related accessories.

The display will highlight two common fuel delivery applications:



EFI Fuel Systems: Explore how pumps, filters, regulators and fuel lines work together in electronically fuel-injected engine configurations. Carbureted Fuel Systems: Discover fuel delivery components for classic cars, muscle cars and carbureted builds, including pressure regulators and related accessories.

Visitors can learn about key selection considerations such as operating pressure, fuel compatibility, system configuration, fuel tank capacity, mounting requirements and plumbing connections.

2. Cooling System: Explore Thermal Management Solutions

EVIL ENERGY's cooling products include radiators, radiator cooling fans, engine oil coolers, transmission coolers, intercooler pipes, coolant reservoirs, thermostat housings and related accessories.

The showcase will help visitors understand how engine configuration, installation space and intended vehicle use influence cooling component selection. Attendees can also discuss product compatibility and installation considerations with the EVIL ENERGY team.

3. Intake System: Discover Airflow Solutions

EVIL ENERGY will also present intake-related components, including intake manifolds, cold air intake kits, air filters, throttle bodies and associated accessories.

Visitors can explore product designs and learn about compatibility considerations involving engine configuration, mounting locations and available installation space.

Featured Build: Custom 2007 GMC Sierra with a 6.0L LS V8 Engine

One of the main attractions at Booth #24313 will be a custom 2007 GMC Sierra powered by a 6.0L LS V8 engine.

The GMC Sierra serves as a practical example of EVIL ENERGY's system-focused showcase. Its modified engine configuration brings together fuel plumbing, engine cooling, transmission cooling and intake-related components in one vehicle, allowing visitors to examine how different parts are installed and connected in a real-world project.

Explore the Components Behind the Build

The featured 2007 GMC Sierra incorporates a selection of EVIL ENERGY components and related parts:



Cooling and Thermal Management: Radiator, radiator cooling fans, engine oil cooler, transmission cooler, coolant reservoir and transmission cooler adapter fittings.

Fuel Delivery and Plumbing: Fuel tank kit, 4AN, 6AN and 10AN PTFE lines, along with 10AN PTFE fittings. Engine and Intake Components: Ignition coils, throttle body, LS steam port components, crank bolt and oil catch can.



For LS engine enthusiasts, GMC truck owners and professional builders, the vehicle provides an opportunity to examine component placement, plumbing connections and installation details.

Visitors can also speak directly with the EVIL ENERGY team about product applications and capture photos or videos of the featured build.

From SEMA 2025 to 2026: Real People, Real Conversations









During SEMA 2025, visitors explored EVIL ENERGY product displays, examined automotive components and spoke directly with team members. Footage from the event captures booth interactions, product displays and memorable moments shared with attendees.

Building on those experiences, EVIL ENERGY looks forward to welcoming returning visitors and connecting with new members of the automotive aftermarket community through its 2026 displays and featured vehicle.

Watch the SEMA 2025 highlights:

You saw the moments from 2025. Now it's your turn to be part of the story in 2026.









Exclusive Giveaways and Interactive Activities at Booth #24313

Alongside its product displays, EVIL ENERGY will offer several interactive activities and exclusive gifts throughout SEMA 2026.

Follow EVIL ENERGY and Receive a Free Gift

Follow EVIL ENERGY on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok and show your follow to booth staff to receive a complimentary branded gift, subject to event rules.

Available gifts include keychains, stickers and car air fresheners.

Spin the Wheel for a Chance to Win

Visitors who share their booth experience or place an order through the official EVIL ENERGY online store may qualify for a spin on the prize wheel.

Prizes include a $200 discount code, sticker packs, tool kits, branded T-shirts, keychains and hats.

Share Your SEMA Moments

Capture a photo or video of the EVIL ENERGY booth or featured 2007 GMC Sierra and share it on social media.

Include #EVILENERGY, tag the brand's official account and show your post to booth staff to receive an exclusive SEMA commemorative sticker pack, subject to participation requirements.

Special Gifts for Invited Guests

EVIL ENERGY will also prepare gift packages for invited VIP customers, distributors and automotive content creators. Packages may include branded apparel, sticker packs, tool kits, canvas bags and other gifts.

All giveaways are subject to availability and applicable participation terms. Visit Booth #24313 for details.

Connecting with Distributors, Installers and Automotive Builders

SEMA 2026 will also provide an opportunity for EVIL ENERGY to connect with automotive parts distributors, retailers, professional installers and custom vehicle builders.

Visitors interested in business collaboration can meet the team at Booth #24313 to discuss product applications, compatibility requirements, customer needs and potential opportunities for future cooperation.

Through its system-focused displays and featured 2007 GMC Sierra, EVIL ENERGY aims to support practical conversations about how automotive components can be selected and applied across different vehicle projects.

Can't Attend? Follow SEMA 2026 Live

Automotive enthusiasts who cannot travel to Las Vegas can still follow the event through EVIL ENERGY's official social media channels.

Throughout SEMA 2026, the brand plans to share livestreams and event coverage on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, featuring product highlights, the GMC Sierra build, booth activities and behind-the-scenes moments. Additional photos and updates will also be shared on Facebook.

Follow EVIL ENERGY:



YouTube: @ievilenergy

Instagram:

TikTok: @evil_energy_autoparts Facebook:

Livestream schedules and additional announcements will be shared through the brand's official accounts.

Your SEMA Story Starts at Booth #24313

From system-focused product displays to the custom 2007 GMC Sierra and interactive booth experiences, EVIL ENERGY invites eligible SEMA attendees to explore automotive components, connect with the team and share their passion for vehicle modification.

SEMA Show 2026 Event Details



Event: SEMA Show 2026

Dates: November 3–6, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Exhibitor: EVIL ENERGY

Booth: #24313

Featured Vehicle: Custom 2007 GMC Sierra with a 6.0L LS V8 Engine

Live Coverage: YouTube, Instagram and TikTok Website:

Admission Note: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event from November 3–5, 2026. Public access on Friday, November 6, is subject to official SEMA Show admission requirements.

See You at SEMA 2026 - Booth #24313!

Fuel Your Passion.

About EVIL ENERGY

Founded in 2016, EVIL ENERGY is an automotive aftermarket parts brand offering products across fuel, intake, exhaust, cooling and suspension applications.

Its product portfolio includes fuel pumps, fuel tanks, fuel filters, pressure regulators, fuel hoses, AN fittings, intake components, radiators, cooling accessories and other aftermarket parts.

EVIL ENERGY serves DIY automotive enthusiasts, professional builders, installers and automotive businesses with products for a variety of vehicle applications.

Learn more at

Contact Name: EVIL ENERGY

Contact Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: