First Customer Results Show Optimove AI Driving Measurable Gains For Igaming Marketers

New York, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, today shared the first customer results from Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite it launched on June 1. Marketers at iGaming and sports betting operators using the suite are reporting measurable gains in engagement, deposits, and revenue.

Optimove AI Journey Decisioning Agent

One operator ran 44 real-time triggered activations across 354,000 player touches, and every campaign delivered statistically significant results compared with a control group

Optimove AI Content Decisioning Agent

One operator's reactivation campaign gained 137% more opens, 207% more clicks, and 13.8% more deposits per 1,000 targeted players. Content Decisioning was the only variable that changed between the compared campaigns



Another operator's onboarding journey, which used the AI Content Decisioning Agent, drove more than 1,200 incremental first-time deposits and lifted the deposit rate by 42%. Converted players placed bets with three times the average value A third operator's churn-prevention campaign, which used the AI Content Decisioning Agent, reached a 10% deposit rate, compared with 1.4% in the control group

Optimove MCP

A dozen marketers across 10 brands used the Optimove MCP to assemble a 4 million-customer audience overnight

Using the MCP, one marketer created 15 new real-time triggers based on existing events, event parameters, and web and app activity, organized in a folder and ready for review.



One operator runs its 10-brand CRM from a single chat window Another operator logged more than 1,000 audience checks in two weeks

For some clients, Optimove AI decisioning agents have increased net revenue by 87%.

“Operators are using Optimove AI to bring back lapsed players, convert more new ones, and keep at-risk players from churning, and they're measuring the gains against their core business KPIs. That is what marketers should expect from AI: proof in their own numbers,” said Rony Vexelman, SVP of Marketing at Optimove.“An award like the SBC Industry Innovation of the Year, tells you the industry believes in the idea. Customer results tell you it works.”

Optimove AI is the only AI suite built for the three places CRM marketing happens: inside Optimove's platform through Native AI agents for insights, creative, and decisioning, outside the platform through the Optimove MCP, which connects to AI tools such as Claude and ChatGPT, and on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps.

Optimove AI is part of the Optimove Positionless Marketing Platform, which removes the marketing“assembly line” of handoffs between data, creative, and engineering teams. It is also included in Optimove Ignite+, which gives pre-launch and startup operators complete access to the Optimove platform, its AI capabilities, predictive analytics, pre-built player journeys, Professional Services, and a dedicated CRM expert from the beginning.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For three years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In the 2026 edition, it is ranked #1 for Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning among the 12 vendors evaluated.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work: inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.