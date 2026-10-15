Global Biomarker-Driven Drug Development Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Precision Medicine And Multi-Omics Drive 10.2% CAGR To USD 35.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through pharma-diagnostic collaborations, AI-driven analytics, multi-omics investment, and co-developed companion diagnostics and targeted therapies.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biomarker-Driven Drug Development Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomarker-driven drug development market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, increasing from USD 22.1 billion in 2026 to USD 35.9 billion by 2031. Market expansion is supported by the growing adoption of precision medicine, advances in genomic and molecular technologies, and rising demand for targeted therapies with improved clinical outcomes.

Biomarker integration across drug discovery, clinical development, regulatory review, and post-market surveillance is helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies improve patient stratification, optimize therapy selection, and reduce drug development risks. The need for higher clinical trial success rates, shorter development timelines, and lower attrition is reinforcing investment in biomarker-driven strategies.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Precision and personalized medicine remain central to market growth. Biomarker-based patient selection can improve therapeutic efficacy, reduce adverse effects, and support more focused clinical trial design. These advantages also strengthen regulatory submissions by providing evidence of treatment response within defined patient populations.

The increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and autoimmune diseases is creating additional demand for biomarker-driven drug development. These complex diseases require more targeted approaches to diagnosis, prognosis, therapy selection, and treatment monitoring.

Technological innovation is also accelerating biomarker identification and validation. Next-generation sequencing, proteomics, metabolomics, high-throughput screening, and AI-driven analytics are improving genomic profiling and enabling researchers to evaluate increasingly complex biological datasets. The integration of multi-omics platforms is expected to support the discovery of more clinically relevant biomarkers and strengthen drug development efficiency.

Companion diagnostics represent another important growth area. The co-development of targeted therapies and diagnostic tools enables companies to identify patients most likely to respond to treatment, supporting better outcomes and more efficient use of healthcare resources.

Market Challenges

High biomarker discovery and validation costs continue to limit market participation, particularly among smaller biotechnology companies. Advanced laboratory platforms, specialized expertise, extensive clinical studies, and complex data analysis can significantly increase development expenditure.

Regulatory complexity also presents challenges. Differences among regional approval frameworks and the need to coordinate therapeutic and diagnostic validation can extend commercialization timelines and increase compliance requirements. In addition, many biomarkers identified during early research do not demonstrate sufficient clinical utility, contributing to a persistent gap between discovery and real-world implementation.

Technology and Application Insights

Genomic biomarkers account for a significant share of the market due to their role in identifying disease-associated genetic variations and informing targeted drug development. Next-generation sequencing is widely used for comprehensive genomic profiling and remains a major technology supporting market expansion.

Oncology leads the application landscape, driven by the global cancer burden and the increasing use of biomarkers in diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, and response monitoring. Cardiovascular, neurological, and autoimmune disease applications are also expanding as precision medicine strategies become more widely adopted.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These organizations are integrating biomarkers into development pipelines to improve clinical outcomes, strengthen product differentiation, and reduce failure rates.

Key strategies include collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic providers, investment in genomics and AI-driven analytics, expansion of biomarker research capabilities, and co-development of companion diagnostics. Continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and broader adoption of multi-omics technologies are expected to shape long-term competition.

Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market conditions, regional opportunities, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, and industry trends

Competitive intelligence covering market positioning, strategic initiatives, and potential market entry approaches

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, and future growth opportunities

Actionable insights supporting revenue development, investment planning, and geographic expansion Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographic expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain conditions, regulatory frameworks, and industry trends

Competitive positioning, company strategies, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across major market segments and geographic regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

The global biomarker-driven drug development market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2031. Although cost, regulation, and clinical validation remain significant constraints, continued progress in genomics, companion diagnostics, AI-driven research, and multi-omics integration will support sustained market development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. BIOMARKER-DRIVEN DRUG DEVELOPMENT MARKET BY BIOMARKER TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genomic Biomarkers

5.3. Proteomic Biomarkers

5.4. Metabolomic Biomarkers

5.5. Epigenetic Biomarkers

5.6. Transcriptomic Biomarkers

6. BIOMARKER-DRIVEN DRUG DEVELOPMENT MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.4. Immunoassays

6.5. Mass Spectrometry

6.6. Microarray Technology

6.7. Digital Pathology

6.8. Others

7. BIOMARKER-DRIVEN DRUG DEVELOPMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Oncology

7.3. Cardiovascular Diseases

7.4. Neurological Disorders

7.5. Infectious Diseases

7.6. Autoimmune Diseases

7.7. Metabolic Disorders

7.8. Others

8. BIOMARKER-DRIVEN DRUG DEVELOPMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Spain

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Indonesia

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.2. Novartis AG

10.3. Pfizer Inc.

10.4. Merck & Co., Inc.

10.5. AstraZeneca plc

10.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.7. AbbVie Inc.

10.8. Amgen Inc.

10.9. Eli Lilly and Company

10.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

11. APPENDIX

11.1. Currency

11.2. Assumptions

11.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

11.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

11.5. Research Methodology

11.6. Abbreviations

Companies Featured



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company Gilead Sciences, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900