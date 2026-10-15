Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis, Q2 2026 Update Market To Hit US$1.86 Trillion As Charging Investment Surges

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Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 7.8% in 2026, reaching US$1.38 trillion. Following a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$1.28 trillion in 2025 to approximately US$1.86 trillion by 2030.

Growth is being supported by government investment, charging infrastructure expansion, localized vehicle and battery production, fleet electrification, and stronger integration between electric vehicles and energy systems. China remains the region's production leader, while India, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Vietnam are developing distinct positions across manufacturing, charging, batteries, public transport, and connected energy services.

Government policy shifts toward EV ecosystem development

Governments across Asia-Pacific are moving beyond purchase subsidies to support charging networks, public fleets, testing infrastructure, safety standards, and domestic supply chains. India's PM E-DRIVE scheme supports e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-trucks, e-ambulances, public charging, and testing facilities. Singapore is expanding charging access across public housing carparks and private residences, while Australia's National Electric Vehicle Strategy addresses vehicle supply, infrastructure readiness, and consumer demand.

Future policies are expected to become more targeted by vehicle category and operating environment. India is positioned for continued adoption across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses, and logistics fleets. Singapore will prioritize residential charger access and compliance, while Australia is expected to strengthen highway and regional charging coverage.

Charging infrastructure becomes a critical competitive factor

Charging availability, reliability, interoperability, payment convenience, and location planning are becoming central to EV adoption. China continues to set the regional benchmark for fast-charging deployment. India is scaling public infrastructure through government guidelines, Singapore is installing chargers across residential carparks, and Australia is extending fast-charging networks along long-distance corridors.

Competition will increasingly focus on charger utilization, uptime, software integration, and energy management rather than installation numbers alone. Charge-point operators, utilities, oil retailers, parking operators, and fleet depot providers are gaining importance. Businesses combining charging hardware, digital platforms, site access, and power management will be better positioned to capture market opportunities.

Regional EV and battery supply chains expand

Asia-Pacific EV manufacturing is becoming more localized. China continues to lead through BYD, Geely, SAIC, and CATL. Hyundai and Kia are advancing EV platforms and energy services in South Korea, while VinFast is developing manufacturing and commercial operations in India. Thailand is attracting Chinese and international automakers as it strengthens its position as an ASEAN EV production hub.

India is drawing investment across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial fleets. Indonesia is using its nickel resources and battery strategy to move further into the EV value chain. Over the coming years, competitive advantage will depend on battery sourcing, software, financing, after-sales support, and local production economics.

Energy integration, battery safety, and lifecycle management gain importance

Electric vehicles are becoming more closely connected with electricity networks and renewable energy systems. Hyundai Motor Group is planning vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-home services in South Korea. China has introduced stricter battery recycling and digital identity requirements, while South Korea is strengthening battery disclosure and safety transparency.

As regional EV fleets expand, battery traceability, recycling, fire safety, second-life applications, grid load management, and end-of-life compliance will become more significant. Battery passports, smart charging, vehicle-to-grid pilots, and charger safety standards are expected to influence product development and consumer confidence.

Competitive landscape

Competitive intensity is rising as Chinese manufacturing scale, Indian mass-market demand, and ASEAN production incentives reshape the industry. Over the next 2-4 years, success will increasingly depend on operating capability rather than first-mover advantage. Chinese manufacturers are expected to maintain pressure on pricing and product refresh cycles. Indian companies will compete through financing, service networks, localized products, and charging partnerships, while Japanese and Korean manufacturers will emphasize safety, hybrid-to-EV transition strategies, and energy services.

Key market participants include BYD, Tesla, SAIC/MG, Hyundai-Kia, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, VinFast, Changan, GAC Aion, and Great Wall Motor. Recent developments include VinFast's production expansion in Tamil Nadu, Mahindra's launch of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, and Tata.ev's open collaboration framework for charging access. Honda and Nissan ended merger discussions in 2025 but continued cooperation on electrification and intelligent vehicle technologies.

Report coverage

The report provides data-driven analysis of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicles market through more than 100+ KPIs. It covers market value, transaction value, sales volume, EV penetration, adoption indicators, charging infrastructure, charging stations, charging points, and key player market share. Historical analysis and forecasts through 2030 support market sizing, competitive benchmarking, investment planning, and opportunity assessment.

Vehicle market segmentation includes:



Passenger and commercial electric vehicles

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and electric buses

Small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV passenger vehicles

Light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty commercial vehicles

Low-Priced, Mid-Priced, and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Battery electric, hybrid electric, and other propulsion types

Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Distance ranges of Up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, and Above 300 Miles Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home, Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, and Vehicle-to-Everything connectivity

Charging infrastructure analysis covers AC and DC charging, fixed and portable installations, charging speed, connector standards, smart charging, and infrastructure for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Locations assessed include residential, retail and destination, on-street, workplace, and fleet depot charging sites.

The bundled report offering includes 12 geographic studies covering Asia-Pacific, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. Together, they provide more than 800+ tables and 1,100+ figures.

Strategic value

The report supports automakers, battery manufacturers, charging operators, fleet owners, utilities, energy companies, policymakers, and investors. Its analytics-ready structure enables financial modeling, segment comparison, market entry assessment, infrastructure planning, partnership development, and regional expansion strategies across the Asia-Pacific electric mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

For more information about this report visit

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