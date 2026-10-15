Colorado Comes Together For Colorado Gives Day Starting Nov. 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colorado's largest giving event is Dec. 8, but starting Nov. 1 people can donate to the causes they care about, supporting thousands of nonprofits across the state

ARVADA, Colo., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 8, but giving starts Nov. 1. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 8, Coloradans can support the nonprofits they love as part of Colorado's largest and most impactful giving event. Created by Colorado Gives Foundation and supported by presenting sponsor PNC, Colorado Gives Day brings together more than 5,000 participating nonprofits and Coloradans to support the causes strengthening communities throughout the state.

"Every day, Colorado nonprofits are stocking food pantry shelves, tutoring kids after school, finding homes for shelter animals and helping neighbors find housing and work," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "Colorado Gives Day is a simple way for all of us to put more resources behind that work. When thousands of Coloradans give together, it adds up to more meals served, more kids supported and more nonprofits able to plan for the year ahead."

Since Colorado Gives Day began in 2010, more than $581 million has been donated for local nonprofits.

PNC joins Colorado Gives Day as presenting sponsor

"For years, Colorado Gives Day has brought people together to support the nonprofits that strengthen communities across our state," said Kevin Classen, PNC regional president for Colorado and Mountain Territory executive. "PNC is honored to build on that legacy as presenting sponsor and help every donation make an even greater impact while amplifying the remarkable spirit of generosity that defines Colorado."

More ways to make a difference

Colorado Gives Day includes several ways to make giving more rewarding for donors, nonprofits and businesses:



$1 Million Incentive Fund: Colorado Gives Foundation, PNC and other sponsors are providing a $1 million-plus Incentive Fund, which boosts every donation made for Colorado Gives Day.

Monthly giving match: Colorado Gives Foundation will match the first $100 of any new monthly gift established as part of a $250,000 matching opportunity. Monthly gifts provide nonprofits with reliable, ongoing support throughout the year.

Good for Business Challenge: Businesses can participate in the Good for Business Challenge, sponsored by Gary Community Ventures, to inspire business giving across Colorado. Businesses that raise at least $1,000 between Nov. 1 and Dec. 8 will be automatically entered to win a $1,000 cash prize, which will be spread across the nonprofit(s) supported through the business giving page. (10 prizes will be awarded.) Airline Ticket Giveaway: On Dec. 8 for Colorado Gives Day, donors who give $100 or more to a single nonprofit will be entered into an hourly drawing for a round-trip domestic airfare provided by Southwest Airlines. A final bonus ticket will be awarded after midnight.



Your causes. One Colorado.

From a first-time donation to a longtime tradition or a new monthly donation, every gift helps create a wave of generosity that ripples across the state and helps Colorado thrive. To learn more, explore participating nonprofits or donate, visit ColoradoGives.org.

Resources for Journalists

Visit our newsroom to get Colorado Gives Day logos, photos and video assets – ColoradoGivesFoundation.org/Newsroom.

Colorado Gives Day by the numbers



More than $581 million raised raised for Colorado nonprofits since 2010

$56.6 million raised on Colorado Gives Day in 2025

More than 100,000 donors participated in 2025 5,000+ nonprofits are participating in 2026



Colorado Gives Day was created by Colorado Gives Foundation and has become an annual Colorado tradition. It's a time of year where all of us can come together to support the causes we care about most and help nonprofits thrive. Since 2010, Coloradans have raised over $581 million. In 2025, the event raised $56.6 million, making it one of the largest online giving movements in the nation. PNC is the presenting sponsor of Colorado Gives Day. Other sponsors include: Gary Community Ventures; Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC; Southwest Airlines; The Denver Foundation; CBS Colorado; 5280 Magazine; BizWest; Colorado Parent; Colorado Public Radio; Entravision; iHeart Media; Lamar; Mile High Outdoor Advertising; Montrose Business Times; Outfront; PBS12 Colorado; Rocky Mountain Public Media.

Early giving begins Nov. 1 and continues through the statewide celebration on Dec. 8. To learn more or find a nonprofit to support, visit ColoradoGives.org.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit .