Accelerate Strategic Planning And Procurement With Definitive Market Intelligence On The Global Laparoscopic Devices Industry

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Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Laparoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Laparoscopes, Access Devices, Hand Instruments, and 9 more" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laparoscopic device and accessories market was valued at more than $12.6 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach nearly $15.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Growth is supported by sustained adoption of minimally invasive surgery across general surgery, gynecology and urology, alongside continued investment in advanced visualization, energy and closure technologies.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of laparoscopes, access devices, hand instruments, insufflation devices, suction-irrigation devices, direct energy devices, ultrasonic devices, hand-assisted laparoscopic sleeves, closure devices, gastric devices and powered morcellators. It includes market size, market shares, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), procedure numbers, growth rates and forecasts through 2032, supported by historical data from 2022.

Market Growth and Procedure Trends

Laparoscopy remains an established surgical approach for cholecystectomy, partial and radical nephrectomy, bariatric surgery, anti-reflux surgery, colectomy, appendectomy, hernia repair, hysterectomy, prostatectomy and myomectomy. Demand continues to benefit from faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, fewer post-operative complications and reduced surgical risk compared with open surgery.

Robotic-assisted laparoscopy is changing procedure mix and purchasing patterns across major healthcare markets. Although robotic platforms are gaining share in selected complex procedures, they continue to require many core laparoscopic products, including access devices, insufflation systems, energy platforms, closure tools and smoke evacuation solutions. This is encouraging the development of hybrid workflows that support conventional laparoscopy, robotic-assisted laparoscopy and mixed operating room environments.

Traditional laparoscopy is expected to retain a significant global role because of its accessibility, lower cost and ability to support high surgical throughput. Robotic-assisted surgery therefore represents a category-level limiter rather than a complete replacement for conventional laparoscopic devices.

Technology and Market Drivers

Product innovation is contributing to replacement-driven market growth. Developments such as 5-mm laparoscopes, deflectable-tip designs, 3D visualization and enhanced imaging technologies are improving ergonomics, depth perception and intraoperative precision. These capabilities support demand for updated visualization systems and integrated operating room platforms.

Multifunctional direct energy devices are also influencing purchasing decisions by combining dissection, coagulation and vessel sealing in a single instrument. This can increase per-procedure value even where unit growth remains moderate. Closure devices, particularly laparoscopic staplers, continue to represent a major source of market value in gastrointestinal, colorectal and bariatric procedures. Innovations involving customizable staple height, length and spacing are supporting ongoing product adoption.

Market expansion may be limited by proprietary robotic ecosystems, regional cost pressures and training requirements. Basic laparoscopic procedures may require 20 to 30 cases for proficiency, while advanced colorectal and oncologic procedures demand considerably more experience. Limited training access, lower procedure volumes and affordability constraints can slow adoption in developing markets.

Market Segmentation



Laparoscopes: Rigid and flexible.

Access devices: Trocar and single-port access.

Hand instruments: Static, traditional and articulating.

Insufflation devices: Insufflator, insufflation tubing and Veress needle.

Suction-irrigation devices: Disposable kit, reusable tip and suction-irrigation pump.

Direct energy devices: Bipolar, monopolar electrode and electrosurgical generator.

Ultrasonic devices: Ultrasonic instrument and ultrasonic generator.

Closure devices: Endosuturing, laparoscopic stapler and clip applier.

Gastric devices: Gastric band and gastric balloon. Powered morcellators: Disposable and reposable.

Hand-assisted laparoscopic sleeves are evaluated within the broader market analysis. The robotic-assisted laparoscopy chapter focuses on qualitative insights rather than quantitative market data.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic led the global laparoscopic device market in 2025, supported by strong positions in closure devices, direct energy products and access devices. Its broad portfolio and established presence in North America reinforced its overall market leadership.

Ethicon ranked closely behind Medtronic, leading the ultrasonic device segment and holding the second-largest share in access and closure devices. The company maintained a particularly strong position in Europe, supported by an established brand and surgeon loyalty.

Karl Storz remained a major competitor through its leadership in hand instruments and insufflation devices. The company also held notable positions in powered morcellators and suction-irrigation devices, complemented by its visualization portfolio and integrated operating room solutions.

Research Scope and Deliverables

Market revenue is modeled using unit sales and ASPs, while procedure number analysis supports demand assumptions across major surgical categories. The report also examines market drivers and limiters, recent mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, product portfolios and leading competitors.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report contains 682 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures, including 60 charts and 178 figures. A Methodology Appendix and Acronym Glossary provide supporting data definitions and modeling assumptions. Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options are available.

The report enables healthcare companies, investors and strategic decision-makers to assess global laparoscopic device market growth, compare competitors, evaluate ASP and procedure trends, understand the impact of robotic-assisted surgery and identify opportunities across high-value device categories through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Laparoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Emerging Markets and Technologies

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedures Included

Markets Included

Regions Included

Key Analysis Updates

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review and Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Global Laparoscopic Device Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

3.2.1 By Segment

3.2.2 By Region

3.3 Drivers and Limiters

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Limiters

3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

Procedure Numbers

4.1 Procedure Number Overview

4.2 Laparoscopic Procedures by Indication

4.3 Cholecystectomy Procedures

4.4 Nephrectomy Procedures

4.4.1 Partial Nephrectomy Procedures

4.4.2 Radical Nephrectomy Procedures

4.5 Bariatric Surgery Procedures

4.6 Anti-Reflux Procedures

4.7 Colectomy Procedures

4.8 Appendectomy Procedures

4.9 Inguinal Hernia Repair Procedures

4.10 Hysterectomy Procedures

4.11 Prostatectomy Procedures

4.12 Myomectomy Procedures

Laparoscope Market

5.1 Executive Summary

5.1.1 Global Laparoscope Market Overview

5.1.2 Competitive Analysis

5.1.3 Markets Included

5.1.4 Regions Included

5.2 Introduction

5.3 Market Overview

5.3.1 By Segment

5.3.2 By Region

5.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.4.1 Total Laparoscope Market

5.4.2 Rigid Laparoscope Market

5.4.3 Flexible Laparoscope Market

5.5 Drivers and Limiters

5.5.1 Market Drivers

5.5.2 Market Limiters

5.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Access Device Market

6.1 Executive Summary

6.1.1 Global Access Device Market Overview

6.1.2 Competitive Analysis

6.1.3 Markets Included

6.1.4 Regions Included

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Market Overview

6.3.1 By Segment

6.3.2 By Region

6.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.4.1 Trocar Market

6.4.1.1 Disposable Trocar Market

6.4.1.2 Reposable Trocar Market

6.4.1.3 Reusable Trocar Market

6.4.2 Single-Port Access Device Market

6.5 Drivers and Limiters

6.5.1 Market Drivers

6.5.2 Market Limiters

6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Hand Instrument Market

7.1 Executive Summary

7.1.1 Global Hand Instrument Market Overview

7.1.2 Competitive Analysis

7.1.3 Markets Included

7.1.4 Regions Included

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Market Overview

7.3.1 By Segment

7.3.2 By Region

7.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.4.1 Total Hand Instrument Market

7.4.2 Static Hand Instrument Market

7.4.3 Articulating Hand Instrument Market

7.5 Drivers and Limiters

7.5.1 Market Drivers

7.5.2 Market Limiters

7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Insufflation Device Market

8.1 Executive Summary

8.1.1 Global Insufflation Market Overview

8.1.2 Competitive Analysis

8.1.3 Markets Included

8.1.4 Regions Included

8.2 Introduction

8.3 Market Overview

8.3.1 By Segment

8.3.2 By Region

8.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.4.1 Total Insufflation Device Market

8.4.2 Insufflator Market

8.4.3 Insufflator Tubing Market

8.4.3.1 Standard Insufflator Tubing Market

8.4.3.2 Heated Insufflator Tubing Market

8.4.3.3 Smoke Evacuation Insufflator Tubing Market

8.4.4 Veress Needle Market

8.5 Drivers and Limiters

8.5.1 Market Drivers

8.5.2 Market Limiters

8.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.1 Executive Summary

9.1.1 Global Suction-Irrigation Device Market Overview

9.1.2 Competitive Analysis

9.1.3 Markets Included

9.1.4 Regions Included

9.2 Introduction

9.3 Market Overview

9.3.1 By Segment

9.3.2 By Region

9.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.4.1 Total Suction-Irrigation Device Market

9.4.2 Disposable Kit Market

9.4.3 Reusable Tip Market

9.4.4 Suction-Irrigation Pump Market

9.5 Drivers and Limiters

9.5.1 Market Drivers

9.5.2 Market Limiters

9.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Direct Energy Device Market

10.1 Executive Summary

10.1.1 Global Direct Energy Device Market Overview

10.1.2 Competitive Analysis

10.1.3 Markets Included

10.1.4 Regions Included

10.2 Introduction

10.3 Market Overview

10.3.1 By Segment

10.3.2 By Region

10.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.4.1 Total Direct Energy Market

10.4.2 Bipolar Direct Energy Device Market

10.4.3 Monopolar Electrode Market

10.4.4 Electrosurgical Generator Market

10.5 Drivers and Limiters

10.5.1 Market Drivers

10.5.2 Market Limiters

10.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Ultrasonic Device Market

11.1 Executive Summary

11.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Device Market Overview

11.1.2 Competitive Analysis

11.1.3 Markets Included

11.1.4 Regions Included

11.2 Introduction

11.3 Market Overview

11.3.1 By Segment

11.3.2 By Region

11.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.4.1 Total Ultrasonic Device Market

11.4.2 Ultrasonic Instrument Market

11.4.3 Ultrasonic Generator Market

11.5 Drivers and Limiters

11.5.1 Market Drivers

11.5.2 Market Limiters

11.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Hand-Assisted Laparoscopic Sleeve Market

12.1 Executive Summary

12.1.1 Global Hand-Assisted Laparoscopic Sleeve Market Overview

12.1.2 Competitive Analysis

12.1.3 Regions Included

12.2 Introduction

12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.4 Drivers and Limiters

12.4.1 Market Drivers

12.4.2 Market Limiters

12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Closure Device Market

13.1 Executive Summary

13.1.1 Global Closure Device Market Overview

13.1.2 Competitive Analysis

13.1.3 Markets Included

13.1.4 Regions Included

13.2 Introduction

13.3 Market Overview

13.3.1 By Segment

13.3.2 By Region

13.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

13.4.1 Total Closure Device Market

13.4.2 Endosuturing Device Market

13.4.3 Laparoscopic Stapler Market

13.4.3.1 Staple Firing Gun Market

13.4.3.2 Staple Cartridge Market

13.4.4 Clip Applier Market

13.5 Drivers and Limiters

13.5.1 Market Drivers

13.5.2 Market Limiters

13.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Gastric Device Market

14.1 Executive Summary

14.1.1 Global Gastric Device Market Overview

14.1.2 Competitive Analysis

14.1.3 Markets Included

14.1.4 Regions Included

14.2 Introduction

14.2.1 Population at Risk

14.3 Market Overview

14.3.1 By Segment

14.3.2 By Region

14.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

14.4.1 Total Gastric Device Market

14.4.2 Gastric Band Market

14.4.3 Gastric Balloon Market

14.5 Drivers and Limiters

14.5.1 Market Drivers

14.5.2 Market Limiters

14.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Powered Morcellator Market

15.1 Executive Summary

15.1.1 Global Powered Morcellator Market Overview

15.1.2 Competitive Analysis

15.1.3 Markets Included

15.1.4 Regions Included

15.2 Introduction

15.3 Market Overview

15.3.1 By Segment

15.3.2 By Region

15.4 Market Analysis and Forecast

15.4.1 Total Powered Morcellator Market

15.4.2 Disposable Powered Morcellator Market

15.4.3 Reposable Powered Morcellator Market

15.5 Drivers and Limiters

15.5.1 Market Drivers

15.5.2 Market Limiters

15.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Drivers and Limiters

16.3.1 Market Drivers

16.3.2 Market Limiters

16.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

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