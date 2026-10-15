Accelerate Strategic Planning And Procurement With Definitive Market Intelligence On The Global Laparoscopic Devices Industry
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Laparoscopic Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Laparoscopes, Access Devices, Hand Instruments, and 9 more" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laparoscopic device and accessories market was valued at more than $12.6 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach nearly $15.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Growth is supported by sustained adoption of minimally invasive surgery across general surgery, gynecology and urology, alongside continued investment in advanced visualization, energy and closure technologies.
The report provides comprehensive analysis of laparoscopes, access devices, hand instruments, insufflation devices, suction-irrigation devices, direct energy devices, ultrasonic devices, hand-assisted laparoscopic sleeves, closure devices, gastric devices and powered morcellators. It includes market size, market shares, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), procedure numbers, growth rates and forecasts through 2032, supported by historical data from 2022.
Market Growth and Procedure Trends
Laparoscopy remains an established surgical approach for cholecystectomy, partial and radical nephrectomy, bariatric surgery, anti-reflux surgery, colectomy, appendectomy, hernia repair, hysterectomy, prostatectomy and myomectomy. Demand continues to benefit from faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, fewer post-operative complications and reduced surgical risk compared with open surgery.
Robotic-assisted laparoscopy is changing procedure mix and purchasing patterns across major healthcare markets. Although robotic platforms are gaining share in selected complex procedures, they continue to require many core laparoscopic products, including access devices, insufflation systems, energy platforms, closure tools and smoke evacuation solutions. This is encouraging the development of hybrid workflows that support conventional laparoscopy, robotic-assisted laparoscopy and mixed operating room environments.
Traditional laparoscopy is expected to retain a significant global role because of its accessibility, lower cost and ability to support high surgical throughput. Robotic-assisted surgery therefore represents a category-level limiter rather than a complete replacement for conventional laparoscopic devices.
Technology and Market Drivers
Product innovation is contributing to replacement-driven market growth. Developments such as 5-mm laparoscopes, deflectable-tip designs, 3D visualization and enhanced imaging technologies are improving ergonomics, depth perception and intraoperative precision. These capabilities support demand for updated visualization systems and integrated operating room platforms.
Multifunctional direct energy devices are also influencing purchasing decisions by combining dissection, coagulation and vessel sealing in a single instrument. This can increase per-procedure value even where unit growth remains moderate. Closure devices, particularly laparoscopic staplers, continue to represent a major source of market value in gastrointestinal, colorectal and bariatric procedures. Innovations involving customizable staple height, length and spacing are supporting ongoing product adoption.
Market expansion may be limited by proprietary robotic ecosystems, regional cost pressures and training requirements. Basic laparoscopic procedures may require 20 to 30 cases for proficiency, while advanced colorectal and oncologic procedures demand considerably more experience. Limited training access, lower procedure volumes and affordability constraints can slow adoption in developing markets.
Market Segmentation
- Laparoscopes: Rigid and flexible. Access devices: Trocar and single-port access. Hand instruments: Static, traditional and articulating. Insufflation devices: Insufflator, insufflation tubing and Veress needle. Suction-irrigation devices: Disposable kit, reusable tip and suction-irrigation pump. Direct energy devices: Bipolar, monopolar electrode and electrosurgical generator. Ultrasonic devices: Ultrasonic instrument and ultrasonic generator. Closure devices: Endosuturing, laparoscopic stapler and clip applier. Gastric devices: Gastric band and gastric balloon. Powered morcellators: Disposable and reposable.
Hand-assisted laparoscopic sleeves are evaluated within the broader market analysis. The robotic-assisted laparoscopy chapter focuses on qualitative insights rather than quantitative market data.
Competitive Landscape
Medtronic led the global laparoscopic device market in 2025, supported by strong positions in closure devices, direct energy products and access devices. Its broad portfolio and established presence in North America reinforced its overall market leadership.
Ethicon ranked closely behind Medtronic, leading the ultrasonic device segment and holding the second-largest share in access and closure devices. The company maintained a particularly strong position in Europe, supported by an established brand and surgeon loyalty.
Karl Storz remained a major competitor through its leadership in hand instruments and insufflation devices. The company also held notable positions in powered morcellators and suction-irrigation devices, complemented by its visualization portfolio and integrated operating room solutions.
Research Scope and Deliverables
Market revenue is modeled using unit sales and ASPs, while procedure number analysis supports demand assumptions across major surgical categories. The report also examines market drivers and limiters, recent mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, product portfolios and leading competitors.
Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report contains 682 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures, including 60 charts and 178 figures. A Methodology Appendix and Acronym Glossary provide supporting data definitions and modeling assumptions. Single-user, site and enterprise licensing options are available.
The report enables healthcare companies, investors and strategic decision-makers to assess global laparoscopic device market growth, compare competitors, evaluate ASP and procedure trends, understand the impact of robotic-assisted surgery and identify opportunities across high-value device categories through 2032.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Global Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Emerging Markets and Technologies
Market Trends
Market Developments
Procedures Included
Markets Included
Regions Included
Key Analysis Updates
Key Report Updates
Version History
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
Impact of Global Tariffs
Global Laparoscopic Device Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
3.2.1 By Segment
3.2.2 By Region
3.3 Drivers and Limiters
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.2 Market Limiters
3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
Procedure Numbers
4.1 Procedure Number Overview
4.2 Laparoscopic Procedures by Indication
4.3 Cholecystectomy Procedures
4.4 Nephrectomy Procedures
4.4.1 Partial Nephrectomy Procedures
4.4.2 Radical Nephrectomy Procedures
4.5 Bariatric Surgery Procedures
4.6 Anti-Reflux Procedures
4.7 Colectomy Procedures
4.8 Appendectomy Procedures
4.9 Inguinal Hernia Repair Procedures
4.10 Hysterectomy Procedures
4.11 Prostatectomy Procedures
4.12 Myomectomy Procedures
Laparoscope Market
5.1 Executive Summary
5.1.1 Global Laparoscope Market Overview
5.1.2 Competitive Analysis
5.1.3 Markets Included
5.1.4 Regions Included
5.2 Introduction
5.3 Market Overview
5.3.1 By Segment
5.3.2 By Region
5.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
5.4.1 Total Laparoscope Market
5.4.2 Rigid Laparoscope Market
5.4.3 Flexible Laparoscope Market
5.5 Drivers and Limiters
5.5.1 Market Drivers
5.5.2 Market Limiters
5.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Access Device Market
6.1 Executive Summary
6.1.1 Global Access Device Market Overview
6.1.2 Competitive Analysis
6.1.3 Markets Included
6.1.4 Regions Included
6.2 Introduction
6.3 Market Overview
6.3.1 By Segment
6.3.2 By Region
6.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
6.4.1 Trocar Market
6.4.1.1 Disposable Trocar Market
6.4.1.2 Reposable Trocar Market
6.4.1.3 Reusable Trocar Market
6.4.2 Single-Port Access Device Market
6.5 Drivers and Limiters
6.5.1 Market Drivers
6.5.2 Market Limiters
6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Hand Instrument Market
7.1 Executive Summary
7.1.1 Global Hand Instrument Market Overview
7.1.2 Competitive Analysis
7.1.3 Markets Included
7.1.4 Regions Included
7.2 Introduction
7.3 Market Overview
7.3.1 By Segment
7.3.2 By Region
7.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.4.1 Total Hand Instrument Market
7.4.2 Static Hand Instrument Market
7.4.3 Articulating Hand Instrument Market
7.5 Drivers and Limiters
7.5.1 Market Drivers
7.5.2 Market Limiters
7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Insufflation Device Market
8.1 Executive Summary
8.1.1 Global Insufflation Market Overview
8.1.2 Competitive Analysis
8.1.3 Markets Included
8.1.4 Regions Included
8.2 Introduction
8.3 Market Overview
8.3.1 By Segment
8.3.2 By Region
8.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.4.1 Total Insufflation Device Market
8.4.2 Insufflator Market
8.4.3 Insufflator Tubing Market
8.4.3.1 Standard Insufflator Tubing Market
8.4.3.2 Heated Insufflator Tubing Market
8.4.3.3 Smoke Evacuation Insufflator Tubing Market
8.4.4 Veress Needle Market
8.5 Drivers and Limiters
8.5.1 Market Drivers
8.5.2 Market Limiters
8.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Suction-Irrigation Device Market
9.1 Executive Summary
9.1.1 Global Suction-Irrigation Device Market Overview
9.1.2 Competitive Analysis
9.1.3 Markets Included
9.1.4 Regions Included
9.2 Introduction
9.3 Market Overview
9.3.1 By Segment
9.3.2 By Region
9.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.4.1 Total Suction-Irrigation Device Market
9.4.2 Disposable Kit Market
9.4.3 Reusable Tip Market
9.4.4 Suction-Irrigation Pump Market
9.5 Drivers and Limiters
9.5.1 Market Drivers
9.5.2 Market Limiters
9.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Direct Energy Device Market
10.1 Executive Summary
10.1.1 Global Direct Energy Device Market Overview
10.1.2 Competitive Analysis
10.1.3 Markets Included
10.1.4 Regions Included
10.2 Introduction
10.3 Market Overview
10.3.1 By Segment
10.3.2 By Region
10.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.4.1 Total Direct Energy Market
10.4.2 Bipolar Direct Energy Device Market
10.4.3 Monopolar Electrode Market
10.4.4 Electrosurgical Generator Market
10.5 Drivers and Limiters
10.5.1 Market Drivers
10.5.2 Market Limiters
10.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Ultrasonic Device Market
11.1 Executive Summary
11.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Device Market Overview
11.1.2 Competitive Analysis
11.1.3 Markets Included
11.1.4 Regions Included
11.2 Introduction
11.3 Market Overview
11.3.1 By Segment
11.3.2 By Region
11.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
11.4.1 Total Ultrasonic Device Market
11.4.2 Ultrasonic Instrument Market
11.4.3 Ultrasonic Generator Market
11.5 Drivers and Limiters
11.5.1 Market Drivers
11.5.2 Market Limiters
11.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Hand-Assisted Laparoscopic Sleeve Market
12.1 Executive Summary
12.1.1 Global Hand-Assisted Laparoscopic Sleeve Market Overview
12.1.2 Competitive Analysis
12.1.3 Regions Included
12.2 Introduction
12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
12.4 Drivers and Limiters
12.4.1 Market Drivers
12.4.2 Market Limiters
12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Closure Device Market
13.1 Executive Summary
13.1.1 Global Closure Device Market Overview
13.1.2 Competitive Analysis
13.1.3 Markets Included
13.1.4 Regions Included
13.2 Introduction
13.3 Market Overview
13.3.1 By Segment
13.3.2 By Region
13.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
13.4.1 Total Closure Device Market
13.4.2 Endosuturing Device Market
13.4.3 Laparoscopic Stapler Market
13.4.3.1 Staple Firing Gun Market
13.4.3.2 Staple Cartridge Market
13.4.4 Clip Applier Market
13.5 Drivers and Limiters
13.5.1 Market Drivers
13.5.2 Market Limiters
13.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Gastric Device Market
14.1 Executive Summary
14.1.1 Global Gastric Device Market Overview
14.1.2 Competitive Analysis
14.1.3 Markets Included
14.1.4 Regions Included
14.2 Introduction
14.2.1 Population at Risk
14.3 Market Overview
14.3.1 By Segment
14.3.2 By Region
14.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
14.4.1 Total Gastric Device Market
14.4.2 Gastric Band Market
14.4.3 Gastric Balloon Market
14.5 Drivers and Limiters
14.5.1 Market Drivers
14.5.2 Market Limiters
14.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Powered Morcellator Market
15.1 Executive Summary
15.1.1 Global Powered Morcellator Market Overview
15.1.2 Competitive Analysis
15.1.3 Markets Included
15.1.4 Regions Included
15.2 Introduction
15.3 Market Overview
15.3.1 By Segment
15.3.2 By Region
15.4 Market Analysis and Forecast
15.4.1 Total Powered Morcellator Market
15.4.2 Disposable Powered Morcellator Market
15.4.3 Reposable Powered Morcellator Market
15.5 Drivers and Limiters
15.5.1 Market Drivers
15.5.2 Market Limiters
15.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Drivers and Limiters
16.3.1 Market Drivers
16.3.2 Market Limiters
16.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
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