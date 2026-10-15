Medtech Device Makers Target Hydrocephalus Surge As Global CSF Management Market Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 275-page industry analysis maps key revenue shifts toward advanced shunts and external drainage systems as hospitals seek to lower post-operative revision rates through 2036.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: CSF Shunt and CSF External Drainage System" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market was valued at approximately $327 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach approximately $397 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The report analyzes CSF shunts and CSF external drainage systems, including procedure volumes, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market values, growth rates, and company shares. Historical data covers 2022 to 2024, with forecasts extending from 2026 through 2032.

Market growth is being supported by an aging global population, increasing hydrocephalus incidence, and rising rates of traumatic brain injury. Advancements in intracranial pressure monitoring are also improving diagnosis rates and expanding the treated patient population. These trends are expected to generate moderate procedural growth for both long-term shunt systems and temporary external drainage products.

Technology Trends and Growth Opportunities

Innovation in shunt valve design remains a central influence on physician adoption. Adjustable pressure systems enable non-invasive modification of valve settings using hand-held tools, improving patient management and reducing avoidable revision procedures. MRI-compatible shunt components are also gaining importance as patients often require ongoing neurological imaging.

Antimicrobial-coated catheters represent a major near-term opportunity within the CSF shunt market. Shunt infections are a significant clinical complication, frequently resulting in revision surgery and additional patient burden. Technologies designed to reduce infection risk may improve clinical outcomes while supporting higher ASPs and incremental market revenue.

Gravitational valve technology is another specialized area of development. These systems account for pressure variation caused by changes in patient posture, providing additional control for ambulatory patients receiving long-term hydrocephalus treatment. In the external drainage segment, demand is increasing alongside traumatic brain injury incidence and acute neurological care volumes.

Market Constraints

Healthcare budget limitations remain a substantial barrier to faster cerebrospinal fluid management market growth. Hospitals and specialty centers are often reluctant to pay premiums for advanced devices when established shunt systems continue to provide adequate clinical performance. This cost sensitivity reduces commercial incentives for manufacturers to invest in next-generation technologies.

Shunt complications also continue to affect clinical outcomes. Blockage, infection, disconnection, and drainage-related issues can lead to revision surgery, with many hydrocephalus patients requiring at least one revision during their lifetime. MRI compatibility requirements may create further clinical complexity for patients with magnetic shunt components. Although policy initiatives, including EU-level programs supporting medical device innovation, could encourage technology development, their near-term market impact remains uncertain.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic led the global CSF management market in 2025, maintaining strong positions in both shunts and external drainage systems. Its PS Medical Strata valves provide adjustable pressure control, over-drainage protection, and compatibility with ventricular and distal catheter configurations. MRI compatibility strengthens the platform's relevance for patients requiring repeated neurological imaging.

Integra LifeSciences ranked second, supported by its CODMAN shunt systems and BACTISEAL and HAKIM BACTISEAL product lines. The company's antimicrobial technology aligns with increasing clinical demand for infection-reducing CSF devices.

B. Braun held the third market position through its MIETHKE proGAV 2.0, proGAV, and MIETHKE GAV adjustable gravitational shunt valves. Its focus on posture-sensitive pressure management provides differentiation within the adjustable shunt segment.

Report Coverage



Device segments: CSF shunts and CSF external drainage systems.

Quantitative analysis: Procedure numbers, market size, forecasts, growth rates, company shares, units sold, and ASPs.

Strategic analysis: Competitive positioning, SWOT analysis, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolios, and technology trends.

Care settings: Hospitals, neurosurgical specialty centers, and ambulatory care facilities.

Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Data sources: Interviews with neurological device industry leaders and neurosurgeons, regulatory information, hospital procurement records, import and export data, and proprietary research databases.

Deliverables and Business Value

The report includes 117 pages of market analysis, tables, and figures, supported by 6 charts and 78 figures covering segmentation and performance metrics. Licensing options include single-user, site, and enterprise access.

Healthcare device manufacturers, investors, distributors, and strategic decision-makers can use the report to identify the largest growth opportunities through 2032, benchmark leading competitors, evaluate pricing trends, assess clinical and commercial risks, and prioritize product development. It also provides insight into how adjustable pressure valves, MRI-compatible components, antimicrobial-coated catheters, and advanced intracranial pressure monitoring are shaping the future of the global cerebrospinal fluid management market.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Impact of Global Tariffs

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market

4.1 Executive Summary

4.1.1 Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Overview

4.1.2 Competitive Analysis

4.1.3 Procedures Included

4.1.4 Markets Included

4.1.5 Regions Included

4.2 Introduction

4.3 Procedure Numbers

4.3.1 Total Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunting Procedures

4.3.2 Total CFS Procedures

4.3.3 Shunt Implantation Procedures

4.3.4 Shunt Replacement Procedures

4.4 Market Overview

4.4.1 By Segment

4.4.2 By Region

4.5 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.5.1 Total Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market

4.5.2 Cerebrospinal Fluid Shunt Market

4.5.2.1 Adjustable Pressure Market

4.5.2.2 Fixed Pressure Market

4.5.3 Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage System Market

4.5.3.1 Ventricular Market

4.5.3.2 Lumbar Market

4.5.3.3 Ventricular/Lumbar Market

4.6 Drivers And Limiters

4.6.1 Market Drivers

4.6.2 Market Limiters

4.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900