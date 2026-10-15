New Zealand Data Center Networking Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Cloud And Data Sovereignty Drive 8.1% CAGR To USD 265 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud adoption, Auckland hyperscaler expansion, high-speed infrastructure and data sovereignty drive investment, while innovation, efficiency and partnerships unlock ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "New Zealand Data Center Networking Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The New Zealand data center networking market reached USD 142 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 265 Million by 2035. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8.1% from 2026-2035, supported by enterprise cloud adoption, hyperscaler expansion, data sovereignty requirements and investment in high-speed network infrastructure.

Demand for scalable, secure and efficient data center networks is increasing as organizations modernize digital operations and migrate applications and workloads to cloud environments. Enterprises across New Zealand are investing in networking technologies that can support higher data volumes, improve application performance and provide reliable connectivity across data centers, cloud platforms and business locations.

Key Market Trends and Insights



New Zealand accounted for approximately 100% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain strong growth throughout the forecast period.

By Component, the Enterprise segment led the market with a 42.5% revenue share in 2025 and is projected to record steady expansion.

By End-User, the Enterprise segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR through 2035 as businesses accelerate cloud migration and digital infrastructure development. Expanding hyperscaler activity in the Auckland region is strengthening demand for advanced switching, routing, network security and connectivity solutions.

Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2025: USD 142 Million

Projected Market Size in 2035: USD 265 Million

CAGR from 2026-2035: 8.1% Fastest-Growing Regional Market: New Zealand

Cloud adoption remains a primary driver of New Zealand data center networking market growth. As enterprises adopt hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, network operators and technology providers are being called upon to deliver greater bandwidth, lower latency and stronger resilience. These requirements are encouraging upgrades to existing facilities and supporting the deployment of next-generation networking platforms across enterprise, colocation and hyperscale environments.

The growing hyperscaler presence in Auckland is also influencing market development. Additional cloud infrastructure and data center capacity are creating opportunities for networking hardware vendors, software providers, managed service companies and systems integrators. Market participants are responding through product innovation, strategic partnerships and service expansion designed to address increasingly complex connectivity and security requirements.

Data sovereignty is another important factor shaping investment decisions. Organizations in regulated and data-intensive industries increasingly require infrastructure that supports local data storage, processing and management. This trend is expected to encourage further development of domestic data center capacity while increasing demand for secure network architecture, operational visibility and dependable interconnection services.

Technological advancement and changing customer expectations are likely to create sustained opportunities through 2035. Providers that can combine network performance, automation, cybersecurity and operational efficiency will be well positioned to serve evolving enterprise requirements. Continued investment in scalable infrastructure will also be essential as artificial intelligence, analytics, digital services and cloud-native applications generate additional traffic across New Zealand data centers.

Strategic Outlook



Enterprise demand will remain central to market expansion, supported by modernization initiatives and growing dependence on cloud-based applications.

High-speed network infrastructure investment will be necessary to accommodate rising traffic volumes and performance requirements.

Regulatory developments and data sovereignty priorities will continue to support local data center investment. Innovation, operational efficiency and industry partnerships will be key competitive priorities for vendors and service providers.

Overall, the New Zealand data center networking market presents a favorable long-term outlook. Strong cloud adoption, expanding hyperscaler investment and the need for secure domestic infrastructure are expected to support consistent growth, enabling the market to reach USD 265 Million by 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

New Zealand Data Center Networking Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Data Center Networking Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

New Zealand Data Center Networking Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

New Zealand Data Center Networking Market by Component



Ethernet Switches

Router

Storage Area Network

Others

Historical Trends (2018-2025) Forecast Trends (2026-2033)

New Zealand Data Center Networking Market by End-User



IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

Historical Trends (2018-2025) Forecast Trends (2026-2033)

New Zealand Data Center Networking Market by Region



Auckland

Wellington

Canterbury and Christchurch

Others

Historical Trends (2018-2025) Forecast Trends (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key New Zealand Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Cisco Systems Inc. (United States)



Arista Networks Inc. (United States)



VMware Inc (United States)



Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)



Dell Inc. (United States)



Juniper Networks (United States)



Broadcom Inc. (United States)



Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States)



Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Cisco Systems Inc. (United States)

Arista Networks Inc. (United States)

VMware Inc (United States)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Dell Inc. (United States)

Juniper Networks (United States)

Broadcom Inc. (United States)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States) Nokia Corporation (Finland)

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