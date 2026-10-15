Telecom Intelligence Benchmark: New 2026 Directory Maps The Global CSP And MNO Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest industry directory provides essential market intelligence for professionals tracking worldwide mobile connectivity service providers and telecommunications network operators.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Mobile Connectivity Service Providers (Global CSP/MNO) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest edition of the report provides telecom vendors, technology companies and service providers with comprehensive business intelligence on mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) worldwide. Developed to support global business development, market research and partnership initiatives, the report enables organizations to identify relevant operators, evaluate market opportunities and connect with senior decision-makers across the mobile connectivity ecosystem.

Built on more than 20 years of industry research, the report covers more than 740 mobile operators across 217+ countries. Its redesigned format includes almost three times the number of management contacts available in the previous edition, delivering access to more than 7,900 CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts.

The report also includes a worldwide mobile network operator industry snapshot, featuring market size information, leading developments, prominent companies, analyst guidance and forecasts for 2026-2030. These insights help telecom businesses assess competitive conditions, understand emerging mobile connectivity trends and develop informed market-entry and growth strategies.

Information available in the report includes:



Operator profiles: Registered company name, brand, geographic region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration and technologies offered.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, decision-maker and influencer details for relevant mobile operator organizations.

Company contact information: Business contact details, websites and URLs.

Market analysis: Key industry developments, market participants, analyst recommendations and forecasts covering 2026-2030. Delivery formats: A user-friendly PDF and a campaign-friendly Excel database.

The 2026-2027 edition introduces detailed executive summaries and focused questions answered to provide corporate users with clear, precise insight into the worldwide mobile connectivity service providers' market. The enhanced design supports research, lead generation, account planning, sales outreach and strategic partnership development. Data is provided in formats suitable for individual review and structured business campaigns, with anti-spam requirements and European GDPR compliance taken into account.

Designed for the global telecom and mobile connectivity ecosystem

The report is intended for organizations seeking to conduct business with MNOs and MVNOs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core network solution companies, digitalisation specialists and telecommunications consultants.

It also supports 4G/5G specialists, value-added service providers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, artificial intelligence companies, event organizers, networking businesses and other telecom technology vendors pursuing commercial relationships with mobile operators.

By combining global operator coverage, market intelligence and verified management contacts in one resource, the report helps businesses streamline prospect research and identify potential customers, partners and influential stakeholders. Its expanded database gives telecom companies a practical foundation for planning international campaigns, entering new markets and developing targeted engagement strategies across the worldwide mobile network operator industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MNO Directory 2026-2027Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027North America MNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900