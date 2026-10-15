Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Industry 4.0 And Green Hydrogen Drive 5.1% CAGR To US$163.7 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry 4.0, hydrogen and advanced manufacturing drive demand, while expansion, product innovation and mergers and acquisitions strengthen market presence.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe thermal mass flow controller market is projected to increase from US$ 116.9 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 163.7 million by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is supported by industrial modernization, regulatory compliance, energy efficiency initiatives, and rising demand for precise gas flow management across advanced manufacturing and clean energy applications.

Europe's established chemical processing, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy industries continue to generate demand for accurate and reliable flow control equipment. Thermal mass flow controllers support process consistency, operational safety, quality control, and compliance with stringent environmental standards. European Union policies focused on emissions reduction and sustainable production are also encouraging manufacturers to upgrade facilities with technologies that improve efficiency and reduce waste.

Industry 4.0 adoption and the digital transformation of European manufacturing are accelerating market expansion. Smart sensors, IoT-enabled equipment, and automated production systems require real-time flow monitoring to optimize processes and improve equipment performance. Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands remain prominent markets due to their strong precision engineering capabilities and demand for high-performance instrumentation. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing older mechanical and volumetric equipment with solutions that provide greater accuracy, faster response times, and lower maintenance requirements.

Europe's energy transition is creating additional opportunities, particularly as Germany, the UK, and Nordic countries invest in hydrogen infrastructure. Thermal mass flow controllers are increasingly used for gas regulation, mixing, and process control in hydrogen production, fuel cell systems, and related clean energy operations. Although regional expansion may be more measured than in rapidly industrializing economies, ongoing modernization and sustainability investment are expected to support steady demand.

Market Segmentation

By flow rate, the market is categorized into Low, Medium, and High segments. The Low segment held the leading position in 2024. By application, the market includes Semiconductors, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Oil and Gas, and Others. The Others segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, reflecting the broad use of thermal mass flow controllers across specialized industrial and technology applications.

Clean Energy and Advanced Manufacturing Opportunities

Green energy investment represents a major growth opportunity for the Europe thermal mass flow controller market. Hydrogen production, fuel cell systems, carbon capture, and biogas processing depend on high-precision gas management to maintain process ratios, improve conversion efficiency, and support safe operations. In hydrogen production, controllers regulate gases including hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen, while fuel cell applications use them to manage fuel and oxidant flows for reliable stack performance.

Demand is also expanding in additive manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and nanomaterials. In 3D printing and materials processing, precise gas delivery supports controlled production environments. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical facilities use flow controllers in fermenters and bioreactors to maintain consistent operating conditions, product purity, and reaction yields. The growing need for real-time, adaptive systems is expected to favor suppliers offering application-specific and customized flow control solutions.

Country Insights

The report covers Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe held the largest market share in 2024. The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Nordic countries are key contributors due to their strengths in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, logistics, precision manufacturing, and clean energy innovation. Eastern European countries are also increasing their adoption of industrial automation, supporting broader regional market development.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Avantor Inc, Dwyer Instruments, Sensirion Holding AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Horiba Ltd, Azbil Corp, Axetris AG, MKS Instruments Inc, and Brooks Instrument. These companies are strengthening their competitive positions through geographic expansion, product innovation, customized solutions, and mergers and acquisitions. Continued investment in digital connectivity, accuracy, and clean energy applications is expected to shape competition through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Flow Rate

7.1 Low

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Low: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Medium: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 High

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 High: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

8.1 Semiconductors

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Semiconductors: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Food and Beverage Industry

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Chemicals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Chemicals: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Oil and Gas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oil and Gas: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

9.1.2 Germany: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

9.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

9.1.3 France: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.1 France: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

9.1.3.2 France: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

9.1.4 United Kingdom: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.1 United Kingdom: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

9.1.4.2 United Kingdom: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

9.1.5 Italy: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

9.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

9.1.6 Russia: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

9.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

9.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Flow Rate

9.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Thermal Mass Flow Controller Market Share - by Application

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 Other Strategic Developments

Companies Profiled

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Avantor Inc

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Sensirion Holding AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc

Horiba Ltd

Azbil Corp

Axetris AG

MKS Instruments Inc

Brooks Instrument

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900