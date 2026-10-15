After Surviving His Own Heart Attack, Cardiologist Creates 6-Step Reversal Plan

In The Creator's Code, cardiologist James Marcum and co-author Dr. Roger Seheult make a bold and carefully evidenced case: cardiovascular disease may be preventable and, in some cases, reversible when the body is given the conditions in which it was designed to thrive.

Cardiologist James Marcum collapsed with a heart attack at the top of a Denver ski run and came face to face with the limits of the medicine he practiced.

- Author and Cardiologist James Marcum

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Despite the billions of dollars invested in research, revolutionary medical technologies and an ever-expanding arsenal of pharmaceuticals, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming hundreds of thousands of American lives each year.

For many patients, the message can seem quietly resigned: this is chronic, this is permanent, learn to live with it.

Cardiologist James Marcum believed a version of that message too, until he collapsed with a heart attack at the top of a Denver ski run and came face to face with the limits of the medicine he practiced. Symptom management, he realized, was keeping patients alive without necessarily making them well, leaving them dependent on prescriptions and braced for the next crisis. There had to be more.

In his groundbreaking new book, The Creator's Code, Marcum and co-author Dr. Roger Seheult dare to question the conventional approach to heart disease:“What if we're looking at the problem backward?”

“Modern medicine and current treatments keep people alive longer, but medicine has made surprisingly little progress in halting, much less reversing, the underlying processes that contribute to coronary heart disease,” Marcum said.

Drawing from more than three decades of medical practice, Marcum combines his clinical experience, personal journey and interpretation of current research with biblical principles to present six natural practices he believes align with the way the human body was designed to function.

The Creator's Code takes readers through a step-by-step approach that begins with understanding individual needs, examines the reasoning behind the method and translates the principles into practical, evidence-based actions. Rather than offering another generic health message, the book aims to give readers greater clarity and a sense of empowerment as they confront the risks and realities of cardiovascular disease.

Practical and evidence-based, The Creator's Code challenges readers to rethink what may be possible in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease and offers a different perspective on issues that Marcum believes modern medicine often leaves unresolved.

Nick Evenson of Heartwise Ministries said,“This book was a wake-up call for a 44-year-old because I realized I was coasting toward a disease that doesn't announce itself until it's too late.”

“This isn't another regimen that merely manages your symptoms,” Marcum added.“The Creator's Code offers a way to address the root cause and take back your life with six natural practices your body was designed to respond to.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. James Marcum is the speaker/director of Heartwise Ministries, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. A practicing cardiologist in Chattanooga, Marcum specializes in disease reversal. He is active with a syndicated television, radio and social media ministry. He is also the author of the books Ultimate Prescription and Medicines that Kill, along with a 7-week Bible study,“Biblical Prescriptions for Life,” and the youth health program, God Heals Me. He has been married to his wife, Sonya, for 32 years and has two grown children. He enjoys travel, outdoor activities and spending time with family.

For more information, please visit .

The Creator's Code: A Cardiologist's Biblical Diet & Lifestyle to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease and Reclaim Your Life

Publisher: TEACH Services, Inc.

Release Date: August 6, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1479619542

Available from

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

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After Surviving His Own Heart Attack, Cardiologist Creates 6-Step Reversal Plan News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. October 15, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, World & Regional



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