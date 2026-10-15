2026 RED Residential Real Estate Awards

2026 RED Residential Real Estate Awards.

2026 RED Residential Awards Announces Official Honorees Celebrating New York City's Leading Real Estate Professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City's influential developers, investors, brokers, entrepreneurs and business leaders will gather October 28 at Club 101 for the annual RED Residential Awards.RED Awards proudly announces the official honorees of the 2026 RED Residential Awards, taking place Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Club 101, 101 Park Avenue, Manhattan.The annual gala recognizes outstanding achievements in New York City's real estate community and brings together leading developers, investors, brokerage executives, lenders, entrepreneurs and influential business professionals for an evening of recognition, networking and new business opportunities.Bob Knakal, Chairman and CEO of BKREA, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.2026 RED Residential Awards Official HonoreesBernard Ruf - Broadway BuildersContractor of the YearCedric Abboud - Urban Capital GroupLuxury Developer of the Year - 32 Walker StreetKenny Burgos - New York Apartment AssociationHousing Industry Leadership AwardAndrew Epstein - Charney BrokerageBrokerage of the YearMarc Kotler - FirstService ResidentialProperty Management Firm of the YearJesse Marinak - SERHANT.Real Estate Entrepreneurship and Innovation AwardGenesis Suero - SERHANT.Real Estate Media Personality of the YearMoshe Wigder - Better Homes and GardensSocial Media Influencer of the YearCurtis Quow - SERHANT.Real Estate Networking and Community Builder of the YearYanni Kouzilos and Douglas Romero - Ponce BankConstruction Lender of the YearLou Belisario - Revived ResidentialBrokerage Leader of the YearJordan Silver - Brown Harris StevensResidential Marketing Professional of the YearMichael Chindemi - Revived ResidentialResidential Brokerage Leader of the YearJames Capra - New American FundingMortgage Broker of the YearMIkhail KopzinCrest invest group,Tony RaoufInoble development,Alexandre GouletLandair Group,Georgios KrikelisHCN Architecture,Noble 14Boutique Condominium Development of the YearPeter Ocean - SERHANT.Luxury Team Leader AwardSyed Ali - Land Labor CapitalEmerging Real Estate Private Equity Firm of the YearColin Foster - Virtual DoormanBest PropTech AwardNissim Azrad and James Ingram - CravyThird Party Amenity Startup of the YearPamela Lee and Chuck Young - OPAL 33Best Designed New Development Project of the YearMartin Kelly - BlueprintReal Estate Innovation and Leadership AwardDenys Kanel - Unique MediaReal Estate Media and Advertising Innovation AwardYiannos Vrousgos, Brandon Bogard, David Gomez and James Chai - 20 W 15th StreetNew Development Project of the YearAnnie Xu and Burton Hung - PRO HEmerging Developer of the YearElysa Goldman - Extell Development CompanyDevelopment Leadership and Full Lifecycle Excellence AwardLeonard Inzirillo, Jacob Franco, Jeimy De La Cruz and Emerson Moore - One Wall Street Sales Team, AZ&COResidential Sales Team of the Year - Landmark DevelopmentJoshua Shlomo Melekan - Bridge Advisory GroupEmerging Broker of the YearWhere New York Real Estate Leaders ConnectBeyond recognizing outstanding achievements, RED Awards provides a platform for building meaningful business relationships, discovering investment opportunities and connecting with influential decision-makers."Real estate is about who you know. Technology can connect people, but nothing replaces meeting face to face, building trust and creating meaningful relationships," said Selman Yalcin, Founder and Executive Director of RED Awards."Our mission is to bring together the people shaping the future of real estate. These connections create opportunities for partnerships, investments and business growth."About RED AwardsFounded by Selman Yalcin, RED Awards, Real Estate Development Awards, is an international awards and business networking organization dedicated to recognizing exceptional professionals, entrepreneurs, companies and industry leaders.RED Awards has established a growing presence through prestigious events in New York City, Miami and international markets.The organization has successfully produced 16 sold-out events, welcomed more than 1,500 annual attendees and recognized 377 distinguished leaders.Through RED Connect, its professional networking platform, RED Awards has reached more than 50,000 business professionals, supported by a newsletter audience exceeding 300,000 and a social media reach of more than 100,000.RED Awards has received visibility through Netflix's Owning Manhattan, Forbes and The Real Deal.Its expanding event portfolio includes RED Residential Awards, RED Commercial Awards, RED Florida Awards and RED Global Awards.The organization is also expanding its recognition programs through Top 100 Doctors Awards, Top 100 Lawyers Awards, Top 100 Global Leaders Awards and Top 100 Experiences Awards.RED Awards continues to connect influential professionals, celebrate excellence and create valuable opportunities for business growth and collaboration.Event Information2026 RED Residential AwardsDate: Wednesday, October 28, 2026Venue: Club 101, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NYTime: 7:00 PM to 10:30 PMWebsite:

Selman Yalcin

Red Connect

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2026 RED RESIDENTIAL AWARDS News Provided By Red Connect October 15, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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