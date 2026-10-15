2026 RED RESIDENTIAL AWARDS
2026 RED Residential Real Estate Awards
2026 RED Residential Real Estate Awards.
2026 RED Residential Awards Announces Official Honorees Celebrating New York City's Leading Real Estate ProfessionalsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City's influential developers, investors, brokers, entrepreneurs and business leaders will gather October 28 at Club 101 for the annual RED Residential Awards.
RED Awards proudly announces the official honorees of the 2026 RED Residential Awards, taking place Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Club 101, 101 Park Avenue, Manhattan.
The annual gala recognizes outstanding achievements in New York City's real estate community and brings together leading developers, investors, brokerage executives, lenders, entrepreneurs and influential business professionals for an evening of recognition, networking and new business opportunities.
Bob Knakal, Chairman and CEO of BKREA, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
2026 RED Residential Awards Official Honorees
Bernard Ruf - Broadway Builders
Contractor of the Year
Cedric Abboud - Urban Capital Group
Luxury Developer of the Year - 32 Walker Street
Kenny Burgos - New York Apartment Association
Housing Industry Leadership Award
Andrew Epstein - Charney Brokerage
Brokerage of the Year
Marc Kotler - FirstService Residential
Property Management Firm of the Year
Jesse Marinak - SERHANT.
Real Estate Entrepreneurship and Innovation Award
Genesis Suero - SERHANT.
Real Estate Media Personality of the Year
Moshe Wigder - Better Homes and Gardens
Social Media Influencer of the Year
Curtis Quow - SERHANT.
Real Estate Networking and Community Builder of the Year
Yanni Kouzilos and Douglas Romero - Ponce Bank
Construction Lender of the Year
Lou Belisario - Revived Residential
Brokerage Leader of the Year
Jordan Silver - Brown Harris Stevens
Residential Marketing Professional of the Year
Michael Chindemi - Revived Residential
Residential Brokerage Leader of the Year
James Capra - New American Funding
Mortgage Broker of the Year
MIkhail Kopzin
Crest invest group,
Tony Raouf
Inoble development,
Alexandre Goulet
Landair Group,
Georgios Krikelis
HCN Architecture,
Noble 14
Boutique Condominium Development of the Year
Peter Ocean - SERHANT.
Luxury Team Leader Award
Syed Ali - Land Labor Capital
Emerging Real Estate Private Equity Firm of the Year
Colin Foster - Virtual Doorman
Best PropTech Award
Nissim Azrad and James Ingram - Cravy
Third Party Amenity Startup of the Year
Pamela Lee and Chuck Young - OPAL 33
Best Designed New Development Project of the Year
Martin Kelly - Blueprint
Real Estate Innovation and Leadership Award
Denys Kanel - Unique Media
Real Estate Media and Advertising Innovation Award
Yiannos Vrousgos, Brandon Bogard, David Gomez and James Chai - 20 W 15th Street
New Development Project of the Year
Annie Xu and Burton Hung - PRO H
Emerging Developer of the Year
Elysa Goldman - Extell Development Company
Development Leadership and Full Lifecycle Excellence Award
Leonard Inzirillo, Jacob Franco, Jeimy De La Cruz and Emerson Moore - One Wall Street Sales Team, AZ&CO
Residential Sales Team of the Year - Landmark Development
Joshua Shlomo Melekan - Bridge Advisory Group
Emerging Broker of the Year
Where New York Real Estate Leaders Connect
Beyond recognizing outstanding achievements, RED Awards provides a platform for building meaningful business relationships, discovering investment opportunities and connecting with influential decision-makers.
"Real estate is about who you know. Technology can connect people, but nothing replaces meeting face to face, building trust and creating meaningful relationships," said Selman Yalcin, Founder and Executive Director of RED Awards.
"Our mission is to bring together the people shaping the future of real estate. These connections create opportunities for partnerships, investments and business growth."
About RED Awards
Founded by Selman Yalcin, RED Awards, Real Estate Development Awards, is an international awards and business networking organization dedicated to recognizing exceptional professionals, entrepreneurs, companies and industry leaders.
RED Awards has established a growing presence through prestigious events in New York City, Miami and international markets.
The organization has successfully produced 16 sold-out events, welcomed more than 1,500 annual attendees and recognized 377 distinguished leaders.
Through RED Connect, its professional networking platform, RED Awards has reached more than 50,000 business professionals, supported by a newsletter audience exceeding 300,000 and a social media reach of more than 100,000.
RED Awards has received visibility through Netflix's Owning Manhattan, Forbes and The Real Deal.
Its expanding event portfolio includes RED Residential Awards, RED Commercial Awards, RED Florida Awards and RED Global Awards.
The organization is also expanding its recognition programs through Top 100 Doctors Awards, Top 100 Lawyers Awards, Top 100 Global Leaders Awards and Top 100 Experiences Awards.
RED Awards continues to connect influential professionals, celebrate excellence and create valuable opportunities for business growth and collaboration.
Event Information
2026 RED Residential Awards
Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Venue: Club 101, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY
Time: 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM
Website:
Selman Yalcin
Red Connect
+1 646-229-3076
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
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