New Guide Provides Roadmap For Successful Presidential Search And Transition

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- Ross A. Mugler, AGB president and CEOWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selecting a president is one of the most important responsibilities of a governing board. A successful leadership transition requires thoughtful planning long before the search begins. A new collaborative publication between the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB ) and AGB Search, A Complete Guide to Presidential Search for Universities and Colleges, Third Edition, provides higher education leaders with practical guidance for every stage of the process, from preparing for a leadership transition and defining institutional needs to recruiting and evaluating candidates, selecting a new president, and successfully launching a new presidency.“The role of the governing board in selecting and appointing a new president is consequential. This guide contains important guidance on the presidential search process that can help lead to productive board and search committee discussions,” said Rod McDavis, AGB Search managing principal and CEO.“This can be a roadmap for successfully initiating and conducting a search process that ends with hiring the best possible person to serve as the institution's next leader.”The third edition includes new guidance for governing boards and search committees, such as the qualifications and skills needed to lead a college or university in today's environment; the use of technology and artificial intelligence in successful searches; search committee composition; communicating with candidates, campus communities, and the public throughout all phases of the search; and considerations when hiring a search firm or consultant. The third edition also includes new advice for potential candidates considering an executive position in higher education.The guidance the new edition provides recognizes the many forms a successful search can take, but it underscores, as well, the importance of some common elements:* A representative, well-led, and well-organized search committee* Experienced search consultants* Widespread agreement among board members and key constituencies on desirable experience and attributes of the new president* Comprehensive and intentional outreach to candidates* Persuasive presentation of the opportunity* Thoughtful vetting* Productive interviews* The right balance of openness and confidentiality* Clear communication with candidates and the community* Well-planned campus visits* An effective contract negotiation* A well-considered transition plan and launch“A successful presidential transition begins well before the search committee convenes and continues well after an appointment is made,” said Ross Mugler, AGB president and CEO.“A presidential search is not simply about filling a position. It is an opportunity for a board to take stock of where its institution is headed and identify the leadership needed to get there. This guide equips boards with proven practices to approach that responsibility thoughtfully, deliberately, and with the institution's long-term future at the center of every decision.”To learn more or to order a copy, visit# # #

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New Guide Provides Roadmap for Successful Presidential Search and Transition News Provided By Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges October 15, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics



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