Alabama Wiregrass Region Completes Regional Deployment Of Ryzyliant EDGE 9-1-1TM In Partnership With INDIGITAL

INDIGITAL: 911 Is Our Calling

All ten participating PSAPs across the Alabama Wiregrass Region are now live with Ryzyliant's EDGE 9-1-1 solution

- Lynne Houserman, CEO, INDIGITALHOOVER, AL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ryzyliant announced today that all ten participating Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) across Alabama's Wiregrass Region are now live with Ryzyliant EDGE 9-1-1TM, marking the completion of a regional deployment designed to modernize emergency call handling and strengthen 9-1-1 operations across the region.The ten PSAPs represent a combined 39 call-taking positions, serving communities throughout the Wiregrass Region. Through INDIGITAL, Ryzyliant's reseller and partner, each participating center is now equipped with EDGE 9-1-1's modern, browser-based platform for reliable, resilient Next Generation 9-1-1 call handling.The ten centers connect to the Alabama Next Generation Emergency Network (ANGEN), the statewide NG9-1-1 network for which INDIGITAL serves as network provider. ANGEN is a standards- and IP-based system built to be resilient and redundant, and it supports text-to-9-1-1 and call transfer between ECCs.“Bringing all ten sites live is an important milestone for the Wiregrass Region and for Ryzyliant,” said Craig Dollar, President and CEO of Ryzyliant.“It demonstrates what is possible when communities invest in modern 9-1-1 technology that is designed around reliability, operational simplicity, and the needs of today's emergency communications professionals. We appreciate INDIGITAL's role in bringing EDGE 9-1-1 to agencies throughout the region.”EDGE 9-1-1 is built specifically for the requirements of Next Generation 9-1-1, providing a modern call-taking environment with local survivability and a hybrid-cloud architecture. The platform supports voice, text, transcription, multimedia communications, mapping, emergency call handling, reporting, analytics, and other capabilities through a streamlined user interface. In practice, a telecommunicator in any of the ten ECCs can answer a call or text, see the caller's location on a map, and review after-action activity through reporting and analytics, all from the same browser-based screen.For PSAPs, modernization means providing telecommunicators with dependable tools that help them manage emergency calls efficiently while giving agencies a technology foundation that can evolve as their needs change.“Ten centers in one region, live on the same platform: that's what a statewide network is built to do,” said Lynne Houserman, Chief Executive Officer at INDIGITAL.“The state built ANGEN so every 9-1-1 center, rural or urban, could share one network, and it's paying off. Ryzyliant's EDGE 9-1-1 gives their telecommunicators the modern tools they need. This milestone belongs to the telecommunicators and leaders in the Wiregrass Region and to the Alabama 9-1-1 Board that keeps setting the pace for the country. We're grateful to be their partner.”The Wiregrass Region joins other communities where INDIGITAL and Ryzyliant have worked together. The completion of the Wiregrass Region deployment further expands Ryzyliant's growing footprint across Alabama and nationwide as public safety agencies transition to modern NG9-1-1 solutions.ABOUT RyzyliantRyzyliant is redefining public safety technology with solutions designed to help emergency communications centers operate with greater reliability, simplicity, and resilience. The company's EDGETM platform brings together Next Generation 9-1-1, CAD, mapping, and other public safety capabilities through a modern, browser-based architecture built for local survivability and the evolving needs of public safety. For more information, visit Ryzyliant.ABOUT INDIGITALINDIGITAL provides Next Generation 9-1-1 infrastructure to 9-1-1 authorities and emergency communication centers (ECCs). Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., the company designs, deploys, and operates ESInets and NGCS. In 2004, the Indiana Wireless 9-1-1 Advisory Board selected INDIGITAL to build the statewide IN911 Network, and the company has operated 9-1-1 networks ever since. Its solutions are built on the NENA i3 standard and open interfaces. 911 Is Our Calling Learn more at indigital.

Danielle Dentler

INDIGITAL

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Alabama Wiregrass Region Completes Regional Deployment of Ryzyliant EDGE 9-1-1TM in Partnership with INDIGITAL News Provided By INDIGITAL October 15, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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