Cortavo Named a 2026 Best Places to Work Award Winner by the Business Intelligence Group

Atlanta-based managed IT provider earns recognition in the Small Business category based entirely on direct employee survey feedback.

- Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, has been recognized as a winner of the 2026 Best Places to Work Awards by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a leading international organization dedicated to recognizing excellence in business performance and workplace culture.Cortavo earned recognition in the Small Business category, based entirely on direct survey feedback collected from its employees. The Business Intelligence Group uses a proprietary weighted algorithm - not simple averages - to evaluate participating organizations, measuring real employee engagement and satisfaction across the workforce."Managed IT providers are the unsung heroes of the business world - keeping everyone else running while often going unrecognized. Cortavo's employees know exactly how valued they are, and these scores reflect that," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo, shared her reaction to the recognition: "I'm proud of this recognition because it reflects something we've intentionally worked hard to build. At Cortavo, our HEROES values are the standard we hold ourselves to, not only with each other but our clients as well: Honesty, Excellence, Resourcefulness, Ownership, Empathy, and Sparkle. To have our team validate, through their own anonymous responses, that we're living up to those values is the most meaningful kind of award we could receive."About the 2026 Best Places to Work AwardsThe Best Places to Work Awards have been administered annually by the Business Intelligence Group since 2016. The program recognizes organizations that demonstrate measurable excellence in employee satisfaction and workplace culture, evaluated exclusively through direct employee survey data. All participating organizations receive complete survey results, peer benchmark data, and an AI-powered analyst report to help guide leadership decisions. Organizations that participate year over year gain a longitudinal view of culture trends and the impact of workplace initiatives over time.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more about Cortavo at cortavo/About the Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs, these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.Media Contact - Business Intelligence Group:Eliana StarbirdChief Nominations OfficerBusiness Intelligence Group+1 909-529-2737...

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Cortavo

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Cortavo Named a 2026 Best Places to Work Award Winner by the Business Intelligence Group News Provided By Cortavo October 15, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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