Vara Upholstery Recognized As Tampa Bay's Upholstery Shop Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) St. Petersburg marine and automotive upholstery specialist earns recognition for its outstanding customer satisfaction and 5.0-star rating across 206 reviews.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vara Upholstery, a St. Petersburg-based company specializing in custom marine and automotive upholstery, has been recognized with the Tampa Bay's Upholstery Shop of the Year St. Petersburg award by the Consumer Ratings Institute.

The recognition reflects the company's 5.0-star customer rating across 206 publicly available reviews, highlighting its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and personalized service.

Established in 2012, Vara Upholstery has built its reputation by delivering custom upholstery solutions that combine precision, premium materials, and thoughtful design. From complete boat transformations to custom automotive interiors, the company approaches each project with an emphasis on detail, durability, and individuality.

Unlike mass-production upholstery operations, Vara Upholstery focuses primarily on custom projects, working closely with customers to create designs tailored to their specific needs and preferences.

“Our goal has always been to deliver work that we're proud to put our name on,” said Alan Guevara, owner of Vara Upholstery.“We take tremendous pride in our craftsmanship, but what means the most to us is the trust our customers place in our team. Seeing that reflected in their reviews is incredibly rewarding.”

The company continues to invest in innovative upholstery materials, modern fabrication techniques, and skilled craftsmanship while maintaining the personalized experience that has helped establish its reputation throughout the Tampa Bay area.

With a growing portfolio of completed projects and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Vara Upholstery remains focused on delivering high-quality custom work without compromising the attention to detail that defines its work.

About Vara Upholstery

Founded in 2012, Vara Upholstery is a custom marine and automotive upholstery company based in St. Petersburg, Florida. The company specializes in custom interior design, fabrication, restoration, and upholstery using premium materials and modern techniques.

Alan J Guevara

Vara Upholstery

+1 727-600-3621

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Vara Upholstery Recognized as Tampa Bay's Upholstery Shop of the Year News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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