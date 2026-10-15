MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Springfield disability support provider recognized for a 4.8-star rating based on overall reviews.

SPRINGFIELD, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rise & Shine Social Enterprise has received the Most Trusted Business - Springfield from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star rating based on overall reviews. The Springfield-based organization received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Rise & Shine Social Enterprise is a licensed Medicaid provider and employee-owned organization supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services include 24/7 group homes, supported living, in-home supports, behavior supports, and day and community programs designed to promote independence, connection, growth, and quality of life. Founded by a caregiver, the company builds belonging through relationship-first support so the people they serve feel safe, known, respected, and connected to their communities.

The company is based in Springfield, Oregon, with offices at 4034 Main St and 225 Main St.

About Rise & Shine Social Enterprise

Rise & Shine Social Enterprise is an employee-owned, licensed Medicaid provider in Springfield, Oregon, supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through group homes, supported living, in-home and behavior supports, and day and community programs.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Cindy Koza

Rise & Shine Social Enterprise

+1 877-659-2140

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Rise & Shine Social Enterprise Named Most Trusted Business - Springfield News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights



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