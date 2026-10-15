Eye Theory Midtown Named Dry Eye Specialist Of The Year In Houston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houston optometry practice led by Dr. Jonathan Tsao recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.9-star rating across 792 consumer reviews.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eye Theory Midtown, an optometry practice and dry eye spa in Houston, Texas, has been named Dry Eye Specialist of the Year in the Optometrists category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 792 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the practice's belief that exceptional eye care begins with time, precision and a genuine understanding of each patient.

Founded and led by Dr. Jonathan Tsao, Eye Theory Midtown brings advanced expertise in dry eye disease, myopia management, specialty contact lenses and ocular health. Dr. Tsao combines attentive clinical care and advanced technology to provide a highly individualized approach to eye health. State-of-the-art diagnostic equipment allows for a detailed evaluation of the structure and function of the eye, supporting precise diagnosis and informed treatment decisions. From routine vision care to the management of complex eye conditions, every visit is intentionally unhurried, with time dedicated to understanding each patient's needs, concerns, and long-term eye health.

The practice reimagines the traditional eye exam through highly individualized care in a refined, welcoming environment. The optical showroom features a thoughtfully curated collection of independent and designer eyewear, with experienced frame stylists offering personalized guidance based on each patient's facial features, prescription needs, and individual style. Every detail of the experience is considered, creating a natural connection between exceptional eye care, distinctive eyewear, and personal expression.

"Dry eye can affect comfort, vision, and quality of life. Patients deserve a doctor who takes the time to listen, understand the underlying causes of their symptoms, and develop a treatment plan tailored to their individual needs," said Dr. Jonathan Tsao. "Being named Dry Eye Specialist of the Year, based on what our patients say about us, means a great deal to me and our whole team. It tells us that our commitment to a thoughtful, individualized approach to care is making a real difference for patients across Houston."

Eye Theory Midtown is located at 3510 Main Street, Suite F, in Houston, and patients can call or text the office to schedule an appointment.

About Eye Theory Midtown

Eye Theory Midtown is a Houston optometry practice and dry eye spa founded and led by Dr. Jonathan Tsao, located at 3510 Main Street, Suite F. The practice provides comprehensive eye care, dry eye care, myopia management, specialty contact lenses and ocular health services, along with a curated optical showroom.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dr. Jonathan Tsao

Eye Theory Midtown

+1 832-831-7386

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Eye Theory Midtown Named Dry Eye Specialist of the Year in Houston News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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