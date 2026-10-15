Elioplus Launches Prometheon: The Next-Generation Enterprise Procurement Network For Local Sourcing Simplified

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Connecting Procurement Teams with Over 105,000 Verified Local IT Suppliers to Eliminate Fragmented Supply Chains and Complex RFQ Management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elioplus, a leading global pioneer in B2B channel ecosystem solutions, today officially announced the launch of Prometheon, an advanced enterprise procurement network designed to completely revolutionize how companies source, evaluate, and collaborate with local suppliers. Built for both governance-driven enterprise buyers and strategic vendors, Prometheon eliminates the traditional complexities of Requests for Quotation (RFQs) by replacing fragmented email chains and cumbersome spreadsheets with a single, smart-matching centralized infrastructure. At launch, the network already tracks over 9,700 active tenders and connects buyers to a global pool of more than 105,00 verified IT suppliers spanning 161 countries.

In today's highly volatile macroeconomic climate, enterprise procurement teams are facing unprecedented pressure to build resilient, localized supply chains while maintaining strict compliance control. Traditional localized sourcing, however, remains deeply inefficient. Corporate buyers often spend weeks manually researching nearby vendors, distributing massive documentation via email, and gathering siloed proposals that are nearly impossible to compare objectively. Prometheon solves this systemic bottleneck by offering an end-to-end digital ecosystem where buyers can upload complex requirements and instantly trigger hyper-targeted, algorithmic matching with qualified regional specialists.

Intelligent Matching and Multi-Stage Governance

At the core of the Prometheon platform is a proprietary smart-matching engine. When a buyer uploads their product or service specifications, the system analyzes hyper-localized parameters, mandatory corporate certifications, industry focus, and operational capacity data. Rather than blasting generic notifications across an unfiltered directory, Prometheon selectively routes the RFQ directly into the inboxes of pre-qualified local specialists who fit the exact criteria, inviting them to compete transparently for the business.

For enterprise buyers, this framework introduces robust multi-stage RFQ governance. Procurement executives can enforce structured vendor evaluation workflows, set secure internal deadlines, track responses in real time, and maintain full compliance visibility across all procurement cycles, categories, and regions. The platform also includes a built-in Proposal Comparison & Analytics dashboard, enabling decision-makers to evaluate incoming bids side-by-side across critical variables such as baseline price, lead time, documented quality scores, and verified vendor reputation metrics.

Empowering Strategic Vendors with High-Intent Opportunities

While Prometheon delivers seamless cost optimization and administrative relief for corporate buyers, it simultaneously serves as a high-powered organic pipeline for strategic suppliers. Vendors within the Elioplus network receive instant, un-throttled access to high-value RFQs that align perfectly with their logistical capabilities and product specialties. This allows regional service providers, manufacturers, and tech distributors to capture inbound, high-intent leads directly from enterprise buyers without burning marketing capital on speculative outbound customer acquisition.

Furthermore, Prometheon allows suppliers to showcase their domain expertise directly within a unified network profile. Vendors gain actionable data insights regarding trending procurement requirements across specific industries, helping them optimize their inventory, capacity planning, and regional pricing strategies. For advanced enterprises, the platform even offers an embedded, white-labeled branded portal that can be integrated directly onto a corporate website, turning a company's public web presence into an active organic customer or vendor acquisition engine.

Bridging the Gap in Modern Procurement Infrastructure

"Enterprise procurement has spent decades locked inside siloed legacy databases or scattered inbox threads," stated the Elioplus executive team during the launch presentation. "With Prometheon, we are establishing a frictionless infrastructure that serves both sides of the market. Buyers get the speed and cost-efficiency of vetted, localized sourcing, while suppliers get an immediate seat at the table for major enterprise contracts. We have engineered a structured environment where compliance, data visibility, and rapid local execution coexist seamlessly."

Prometheon's rollout marks a significant expansion of the broader Elioplus ecosystem. Known globally for its IT vendor partner recruitment utilities and Channel Partner Portal software, Elioplus is leveraging its massive cross-border B2B intelligence network to bridge the infrastructural gap between strategic purchasers and local operators. The network's rapid expansion, notching a 5.2% monthly increase in tenders and a 3.53% surge in verified suppliers, underscores a booming market demand for clean, algorithmic procurement tooling.

Availability and Onboarding

The Prometheon procurement network is officially active as of today. Enterprise buying teams can initiate their local sourcing strategy immediately by uploading their first requirements and launching an RFQ with no initial administrative hurdles. Strategic suppliers and B2B vendors are invited to claim their profiles, complete their capabilities matrices, and begin receiving regional tender opportunities directly via the unified dashboard.

About Elioplus:

Elioplus is a premier global B2B platform specializing in channel optimization, partner relationship management (PRM), and corporate sourcing networks. By connecting IT vendors, managed service providers (MSPs), tech buyers, and enterprise procurement teams, Elioplus drives transparency and operational scale across the global technology and corporate supply chain.



ILIAS PIRO NDREU

Elioplus Inc.

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Elioplus Launches Prometheon: The Next-Generation Enterprise Procurement Network For Local Sourcing Simplified News Provided By Elioplus Inc. October 15, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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