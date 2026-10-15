Novopath And Techcyte Announce Integration Between The Novopath LIS And Techcyte Fusion®

BRIDGEWATER, NJ AND OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NovoPath, the cloud-native anatomic pathology laboratory information system (LIS) with digital pathology built in, and Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, today announced an integration between their two platforms.In many laboratories, the case and its images live in separate places. The case is accessioned, tracked, and reported in the Laboratory Information System, while whole-slide images and any AI analysis sit in a separate digital pathology application. Pathologists end up working across both, matching identifiers by hand and switching between applications, and none of that time is diagnostic work.This integration connects the two. Cases continue to be accessioned, tracked, and signed out in NovoPath, which remains the laboratory's system of record. NovoPath's digital pathology workflow is part of the LIS, and laboratories can use NovoPath's built-in viewer or connect the platform they have already chosen. For laboratories using Techcyte Fusion, each case is linked with its whole-slide images and Techcyte Fusion AI-assisted analysis over standards-based interfaces, so pathologists can open both from the case in NovoPath.“Labs shouldn't have to choose between the systems they rely on and the digital pathology technologies they want to adopt,” said Bryan Worthen, Vice President of Platform at Techcyte.“Our goal with integrations like NovoPath is to connect those technologies in a way that fits naturally into the lab's existing workflow, so pathologists can access the information and tools they need without unnecessary steps between systems.”Built on Microsoft Azure, NovoPath connects with the systems laboratories depend on through standards-based HL7, FHIR, and DICOM interfaces.“NovoPath is where the case lives, and with digital pathology built into the LIS, it is where the slides live too,” said Promise Okeke, CEO of NovoPath.“Labs can use our built-in viewer or bring the tools they have already chosen. Techcyte Fusion is one of those choices, and this integration opens it from the case, without a second worklist.”The integration reflects a broader shift toward interoperability as laboratories adopt digital pathology.As digital pathology adoption expands, NovoPath and Techcyte will continue working together to make it easier for laboratories to connect new technologies with the systems already at the center of their workflow.###About NovoPathNovoPath is a cloud-native anatomic pathology laboratory information system (LIS) used by more than 300 laboratories, serving independent and reference pathology laboratories, from single sites to high-volume, multi-site operations. Digital pathology is built into the LIS, with image management and support for scanners from Leica, Hamamatsu, Philips, Motic and KFBIO. Built on Microsoft Azure, NovoPath manages the pathology workflow end to end, from accessioning and specimen tracking through sign-out and reporting, and connects to the systems labs depend on, through standards-based HL7, FHIR, and DICOM interfaces.Learn more at novopath.NovoPath's all-in-one LIS connects to the viewer a laboratory already uses, or provides a built-in viewer, not for diagnostic use.Amber DemoyaNovoPath+1 917-239-2554About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an enterprise digital pathology platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Learn more at techcyteTechcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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Techcyte

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NovoPath and Techcyte Announce Integration Between the NovoPath LIS and Techcyte Fusion® News Provided By Techcyte October 15, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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