Imagine H2O Opens Applications For 2027 Accelerator Programs

Global water technology startups invited to apply for leading development programs for early-stage water entrepreneurs

- Noah McColl, director of programs and partnerships SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine H2O, a global water innovation organization, announces the opening of applications for its 2027 programs: Imagine H2O Accelerator and Imagine H2O Asia. These highly competitive programs give startups the chance to fast-track their growth and make a significant impact in the water sector.Both programs provide selected companies with:.Mentorship: Access to a network of industry experts, investors, and entrepreneurs.Investment: Potential for funding from leading water-focused venture capital firms.Global Exposure: Opportunities to connect with key stakeholders and potential customers worldwide.Customized Support: Tailored resources and support to help companies scale their businesses“We are excited to continue our mission of fostering innovation and driving positive change in the water industry,” said Noah McColl, director of programs and partnerships at Imagine H2O.“Our programs have a proven track record of helping companies develop groundbreaking solutions to address global water challenges.”Eligible applicants to the programs must be early-stage startups and meet the following qualifications:Imagine H2O Accelerator.For-profit, less than 10 years old.Under $5M in annual revenue.Under $10M in raised equity.Proof of concept completedImagine H2O Asia.For-profit, less than 10 years old.Under $5M in annual revenue.Under $20M in raised equity.Proof of concept completedApplications for the 2027 programs are open through Friday, November 20, 2026, with the new cohort set to be announced in April 2027. The Accelerator received more than 400 applications last year, reflecting strong interest from water technology startups around the world. Since 2009, Imagine H2O cohort startups have collectively raised more than $1.3 billion.To learn more and to apply, please visit .***About Imagine H2OImagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. The organization's innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 270+ startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $1.3B in investment. Learn more about Imagine H2O.###Imagine H2O Contact:Mayci HicksSenior Associate...417-379-4957Media Contact:Liz ScottBPR International...rnational

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Imagine H2O opens applications for 2027 accelerator programs News Provided By BPR International October 15, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Waste Management, World & Regional



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