Influential Women Highlights Kaylee Misch: Growing Global Employee Communities & Cultures Of Belonging In Technology

OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager at TD SYNNEX Combines a Background in Education With Global Program Leadership to Connect Employees Across More Than 25 CountriesColumbus, Ohio – Kaylee Misch is the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager at TD SYNNEX, where she leads programs that help employees around the world connect, grow, and feel a strong sense of belonging. A Certified Diversity Professional, she oversees internal communications, develops inclusive programming, and works closely with employee leaders across the globe. Her specialties include global business resource groups, internal communications, employee engagement, and learning and belonging programming. With about a decade at TD SYNNEX, she has helped shape how the company builds community among its employees in many countries and cultures.Kaylee's career began in the classroom. She worked as a fifth-grade elementary teacher in Tampa, Florida, where she developed strong skills in communication and in helping others grow. Those skills carried over when she moved into corporate training within the IT function at TD SYNNEX. While in that role, she discovered DEI programming and began volunteering with the company's business resource groups. Her interest and commitment grew, and in October 2020 she joined the DEI team full time.Since then, Kaylee has helped grow the TD SYNNEX's business resource group program from three local employee communities into eight global groups, with more than 30 chapters in over 25 countries. That growth reflects both the demand among employees for spaces to connect and her ability to build structures that support employee leaders in very different settings. She works with those leaders to develop programming, share resources, and keep communication flowing across regions, time zones, and languages. Her background as a teacher continues to inform this work, from planning programs with clear goals to supporting leaders as they develop their own skills.Internal communications is another important part of Kaylee's role. Keeping employees informed and engaged across a global organization requires clarity, consistency, and an understanding of how messages land in different cultures and workplaces. She works to make sure that employees know what their business resource groups are doing, how they can take part, and why the work matters. Good communication, in her view, is what turns a program into a community. It helps employees see that they are part of something larger than their own team or office, and it gives chapter leaders the recognition and visibility that keep them motivated.Kaylee also sees business resource groups as a powerful way to develop leaders. Employees who lead chapters gain experience in planning events, managing budgets, engaging with stakeholders and senior leadership, building partnerships, and speaking in front of their peers, often well before they hold formal management roles. Supporting those leaders is one of the parts of her work she finds most rewarding, because it allows her to return to the teaching instincts that started her career. Watching an employee grow in confidence through a chapter leadership role reminds her of watching a student discover a new strength in the classroom.Her education and credentials reflect a commitment to continuous learning. Kaylee earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and a teaching certification from the University of Tampa, where she was a member and served as President of the Kappa Delta Pi Education Honors Society. She is a Certified Diversity Professional through the National Diversity Council and holds Professional Scrum Master I certification. She has also completed the Chezie ERG Leadership Masterclass and earned a certificate in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace from the USF Muma College of Business.Kaylee's work has earned recognition both inside and outside her company. She was named to the CRN Top 100 Inclusive Channel Leaders list in 2023, and in 2024 she was invited to speak on a national leadership conference panel about building cultures of belonging. Within TD SYNNEX, she has received honors including IT Difference Maker, IT Innovator, Colleague of the Quarter, and Team of the Quarter.Kaylee attributes her success to creativity, adaptability, empathy, and a desire to help others succeed. She has stayed open to opportunities she did not plan for and has kept learning throughout her career, especially during her move from education into the corporate world. She also credits the support of her family, friends, and co-workers, and she names her husband in particular as an important source of encouragement.Some of the most meaningful advice she has received came from a certification facilitator who spoke about how difficult it can be to sit with discomfort, and how growth often begins in exactly those uncomfortable places, much as flowers grow in dirt. Kaylee wrote that idea down and has carried it with her. She also credits two mentors who shaped her path. Her first-year teacher team lead offered steady encouragement as she found her footing in the classroom, and a former corporate manager gave her growing responsibility and pushed her toward new opportunities. Both showed her the value of leaders who believe in the people around them. Their example taught her that encouragement and challenge work best together, and that giving someone a little more responsibility than they expect can help them discover what they are capable of achieving. She applies that lesson today in her work with business resource group leaders.For young women entering DEI or leadership roles, Kaylee recommends building a strong support system of colleagues and mentors, because the work can be emotionally demanding. She encourages them not to let setbacks discourage them, since resilience is essential. She also reminds them that diversity includes differing opinions and perspectives, and that progress comes through thoughtful dialogue and a willingness to engage with viewpoints that differ from one's own. In her experience, listening carefully and staying open to other perspectives makes a leader more effective and more trusted.Kaylee is candid about the challenges in her field. She sees a need to help others understand the long-term value of cultures centered on belonging, especially at a time of increased scrutiny. She also recognizes the emotional weight that advocates often carry as they do this work. At the same time, she sees real opportunities in business resource groups, inclusive leadership development, and authentic employee engagement as ways to build strong cultures across global organizations. She believes that when employees feel connected and supported, organizations benefit through stronger teams, better collaboration, and greater trust.Her core values are inclusion, empathy, authenticity, collaboration, continuous learning, and community. She leads with trust, kindness, and mutual respect in both her personal and professional relationships. She is also committed to mentoring the next generation of DEI professionals, sharing what she has learned so that others can build on it and continue the work. She hopes to offer the same steady encouragement that her own mentors once gave her.Kaylee's sense of community extends well beyond her workplace. She volunteers and performs with Vaud-Villities, a Columbus nonprofit performing arts organization that produces long-running variety shows and supports senior communities, veterans, first responders, and youth programs. She also loves reading and avidly supports independent local bookstores and book clubs. These interests reflect the same creativity and love of connection that she brings to her professional work, and they keep her rooted in the community she calls home. Performing on stage, in particular, draws on the same confidence, teamwork, and willingness to step outside one's comfort zone that she encourages in others.Kaylee's journey from the elementary classroom to global program leadership shows how skills in teaching, communication, and care for others can translate into meaningful work on a much larger scale. She continues to look for new ways to help employees find community, build leadership skills, and contribute their perspectives. Through her leadership, mentorship, and commitment to belonging, Kaylee Misch continues to help employees around the world feel seen, supported, and connected.Learn More about Kaylee Misch:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Kaylee Misch: Growing Global Employee Communities & Cultures Of Belonging In Technology News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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