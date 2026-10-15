84 BSF Personnel Hospitalised In Manipur Over Suspected Food Poisoning

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 15 (IANS) At least 84 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed in Manipur were hospitalised on Thursday following suspected food poisoning after eating breakfast, officials said.

The personnel, who arrived in Manipur from outside the state on Wednesday, were staying at a construction site in Lamshang in Imphal West district.

They reportedly fell ill after consuming puri and aloo sabzi for breakfast around 8.30 a.m., and were subsequently taken to the government Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, a hospital official said.

The official said the personnel received immediate medical treatment in the emergency department and their condition was stable.

A senior doctor of the RIMS told the media that there were no signs of deterioration in their health and that tests were being conducted to determine the cause of the suspected food poisoning.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh expressed concern over the incident.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said the well-being of security personnel remained a priority and wished the affected jawans a speedy and complete recovery. He also urged the authorities concerned to ensure that they received the best possible medical care.

"The well-being of our security personnel remains a priority. I wish all the affected jawans a speedy and complete recovery. The concerned authorities are urged to ensure that they receive the best possible medical care. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this time,” Khemchand Singh said.

Manipur Home Minister, after visiting the RIMS, said on social media that the BSF personnel had arrived from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday and were staying at a camp at Taothong Lamkhai in Imphal West.

"Wishing every affected jawan a speedy and complete recovery,” the Minister said in his post.

BSF personnel, along with those of various other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Army, have been deployed across Manipur to assist in maintaining law and order in the state, which has been affected by ethnic violence since May 2023.