Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2026 of $28.2 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.22. Third quarter 2026 results compare to second quarter 2026 net income of $27.4 million and EPS of $1.17. "Westamerica's third quarter 2026 results continued to benefit from the Company's low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2026. Excess cash from stable deposit balances was invested in higher interest earning investment securities resulting in an annualized net interest margin of 3.81 percent for the third quarter 2026, a 4 basis point increase when compared to the second quarter 2026. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2026. At September 30, 2026, nonperforming assets were $476 thousand and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $10.5 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 41 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the third quarter 2026”, said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne.“Third quarter 2026 results generated an annualized 11.5 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.48 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2026, and retired 51 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica's capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines,” concluded Payne. Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $53.5 million for the third quarter 2026, compared to $52.7 million for the second quarter 2026. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2026 was 4.07 percent compared to 4.01 percent for the second quarter 2026. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2026 compared to 0.24 percent for the second quarter 2026. Noninterest income for the third quarter 2026 totaled $10.7 million compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter 2026. The increase in noninterest income is primarily due to higher merchant processing services fee income related to receipt of a one-time termination fee and increased transaction volumes in the third quarter 2026. Noninterest expense was $26.2 million for the third quarter 2026 compared to $26.0 million for the second quarter 2026. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher occupancy and equipment expense and professional fees, partially offset by lower salaries and benefits expense. The income tax provision (FTE) for the third quarter 2026 was $9.9 million compared to $9.5 million for the second quarter 2026. Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California. Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:

For additional information contact: Westamerica Bancorporation 1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901 Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact 707-863-6090 ...

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

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Public Information October 15, 2026 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS September 30, 2026 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 53,522 $ 53,846 -0.6% $ 52,674 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income 10,703 10,151 5.4% 10,294 Noninterest Expense 26,218 25,800 1.6% 26,037 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 38,007 38,197 -0.5% 36,931 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 9,855 9,934 -0.8% 9,546 Net Income $ 28,152 $ 28,263 -0.4% $ 27,385 Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,084 25,341 -8.9% 23,306 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,123 25,341 -8.8% 23,319 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.22 $ 1.12 8.9% $ 1.17 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.22 1.12 8.9% 1.17 Return On Assets (a) 1.86 % 1.86 % 1.84 % Return On Common Equity (a) 11.5 % 10.9 % 11.3 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.81 % 3.80 % 3.77 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 40.8 % 40.3 % 41.3 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.48 $ 0.46 4.3% $ 0.48 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 39 % 41 % 41 % % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 158,886 $ 164,798 -3.6% Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (300 ) (550 ) n/m Noninterest Income 30,604 30,787 -0.6% Noninterest Expense 78,166 76,456 2.2% Income Before Taxes (FTE) 111,624 119,679 -6.7% Income Tax Provision (FTE) 28,732 31,313 -8.2% Net Income $ 82,892 $ 88,366 -6.2% Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,561 25,953 -9.2% Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,579 25,953 -9.1% Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.52 $ 3.40 3.5% Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 3.52 3.40 3.5% Return On Assets (a) 1.85 % 1.94 % Return On Common Equity (a) 11.3 % 11.4 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.78 % 3.85 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 41.3 % 39.1 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.42 $ 1.36 4.4% Common Dividend Payout Ratio 40 % 40 % 2. Net Interest and Loan Fee Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 57,141 $ 57,491 -0.6% $ 55,995 Interest Expense 3,619 3,645 -0.7% 3,321 Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 53,522 $ 53,846 -0.6% $ 52,674 Average Earning Assets $ 5,593,967 $ 5,621,797 -0.5% $ 5,577,857 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,786,456 2,724,510 2.3% 2,766,057 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.07 % 4.06 % 4.01 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.81 % 3.80 % 3.77 % Interest Expense / Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.48 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.55 % 3.53 % 3.53 % % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 169,121 $ 175,028 -3.4% Interest Expense 10,235 10,230 0.0% Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 158,886 $ 164,798 -3.6% Average Earning Assets $ 5,605,113 $ 5,689,058 -1.5% Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,769,055 2,729,204 1.5% Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.02 % 4.09 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.24 % 0.24 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.78 % 3.85 % Interest Expense / Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.49 % 0.50 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.53 % 3.59 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Total Assets $ 5,992,606 $ 6,018,937 -0.4% $ 5,967,886 Total Earning Assets 5,593,967 5,621,797 -0.5% 5,577,857 Total Loans 661,291 744,046 -11.1% 682,900 Commercial Loans 103,360 113,215 -8.7% 107,763 Commercial Real Estate Loans 457,862 486,751 -5.9% 465,156 Consumer Loans 100,069 144,080 -30.5% 109,981 Total Investment Securities 4,655,877 4,175,230 11.5% 4,569,681 Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,839,791 3,331,315 15.3% 3,759,010 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 801,609 829,341 -3.3% 796,225 Equity Securities 14,477 14,574 -0.7% 14,446 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 276,799 702,521 -60.6% 325,276 Loans / Deposits 13.7 % 15.5 % 14.2 % % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Total Assets $ 5,998,309 $ 6,082,169 -1.4% Total Earning Assets 5,605,113 5,689,058 -1.5% Total Loans 684,095 765,231 -10.6% Commercial Loans 107,069 116,423 -8.0% Commercial Real Estate Loans 466,735 490,991 -4.9% Consumer Loans 110,291 157,817 -30.1% Total Investment Securities 4,565,561 4,268,226 7.0% Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,748,088 3,418,176 9.7% Debt Securities Held to Maturity 802,966 835,706 -3.9% Equity Securities 14,507 14,344 1.1% Total Interest-Bearing Cash 355,457 655,601 -45.8% Loans / Deposits 14.2 % 15.7 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Total Deposits $ 4,813,780 $ 4,806,568 0.2% $ 4,795,518 Noninterest Demand 2,170,613 2,201,644 -1.4% 2,168,936 Interest-Bearing Transaction 919,726 895,504 2.7% 931,438 Savings 1,661,489 1,636,259 1.5% 1,630,311 Time greater than $100K 20,528 25,671 -20.0% 22,335 Time less than $100K 41,424 47,490 -12.8% 42,498 Total Short-Term Borrowings 143,289 119,586 19.8% 139,475 Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 143,289 119,586 19.8% 139,475 Shareholders' Equity 973,799 1,026,618 -5.1% 971,898 Demand Deposits / Total Deposits 45.1 % 45.8 % 45.2 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.7 % 98.5 % 98.6 % % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Total Deposits $ 4,810,612 $ 4,868,418 -1.2% Noninterest Demand 2,181,895 2,246,259 -2.9% Interest-Bearing Transaction 923,899 912,830 1.2% Savings 1,640,115 1,632,529 0.5% Time greater than $100K 22,189 27,465 -19.2% Time less than $100K 42,514 49,335 -13.8% Total Short-Term Borrowings 140,338 107,045 31.1% Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 140,338 107,045 31.1% Shareholders' Equity 984,642 1,039,802 -5.3% Demand Deposits / Total Deposits 45.4 % 46.1 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.7 % 98.4 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q3'2026 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,593,967 $ 57,141 4.07 % Total Loans (FTE) 661,291 9,563 5.74 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 103,360 1,554 5.97 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 457,862 6,374 5.52 % Consumer Loans 100,069 1,635 6.48 % Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,655,877 44,971 3.86 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 3,839,791 36,194 3.76 % Corporate Securities 1,905,513 13,080 2.75 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 178,979 2,590 5.66 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 1,411,803 17,506 4.96 % Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities 308,262 2,708 3.51 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 35,234 310 3.52 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 801,609 8,315 4.15 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 56,991 501 3.52 % Corporate Securities 730,816 7,680 4.20 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 13,802 134 3.87 % Equity Securities (FTE) 14,477 462 12.75 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 276,799 2,607 3.69 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 5,593,967 3,619 0.26 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,786,456 3,619 0.52 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,643,167 3,387 0.51 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 919,726 46 0.02 % Savings 1,661,489 3,301 0.79 % Time less than $100K 41,424 31 0.30 % Time greater than $100K 20,528 9 0.17 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 143,289 232 0.64 % Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 143,289 232 0.64 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 53,522 3.81 % Q3'2025 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,621,797 $ 57,491 4.06 % Total Loans (FTE) 744,046 10,321 5.51 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 113,215 1,713 6.01 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 486,751 6,438 5.25 % Consumer Loans 144,080 2,170 5.98 % Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,175,230 39,330 3.75 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 3,331,315 30,449 3.63 % Corporate Securities 1,919,304 12,784 2.66 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 658,786 10,505 6.24 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 384,703 3,945 4.10 % Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities 312,563 2,777 3.55 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 55,959 438 3.13 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 829,341 8,446 4.07 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 48,296 264 2.19 % Corporate Securities 739,492 7,815 4.23 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 41,553 367 3.53 % Equity Securities (FTE) 14,574 435 11.92 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 702,521 7,840 4.37 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 5,621,797 3,645 0.26 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,724,510 3,645 0.53 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,604,924 3,453 0.53 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 895,504 45 0.02 % Savings 1,636,259 3,361 0.81 % Time less than $100K 47,490 35 0.29 % Time greater than $100K 25,671 12 0.19 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 119,586 192 0.64 % Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 119,586 192 0.64 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 53,846 3.80 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 3,436 $ 3,317 3.6% $ 3,380 Merchant Processing Services 3,273 2,860 14.4% 2,840 Debit Card Fees 1,398 1,603 -12.8% 1,462 Trust Fees 1,031 895 15.2% 965 ATM Processing Fees 493 483 2.1% 484 Other Service Fees 441 448 -1.6% 445 Unrealized (Losses) Gains on Equity Securities (8 ) (90 ) n/m 36 Other Noninterest Income 639 635 0.6% 682 Total Noninterest Income $ 10,703 $ 10,151 5.4% $ 10,294 Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $ 64,225 $ 63,997 0.4% $ 62,968 Noninterest Income / Revenue (FTE) 16.7 % 15.9 % 16.3 % Service Charges / Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.28 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.04 $ 10.02 10.2% $ 10.84 % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 10,148 $ 10,066 0.8% Merchant Processing Services 8,852 8,280 6.9% Debit Card Fees 4,184 4,848 -13.7% Trust Fees 2,923 2,661 9.8% ATM Processing Fees 1,427 1,428 -0.1% Other Service Fees 1,294 1,327 -2.5% Bank Owned Life Insurance Gains - 208 n/m Unrealized Losses on Equity Securities (219 ) (90 ) n/m Other Noninterest Income 1,995 2,059 -3.1% Total Noninterest Income $ 30,604 $ 30,787 -0.6% Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $ 189,490 $ 195,585 -3.1% Noninterest Income / Revenue (FTE) 16.2 % 15.7 % Service Charges / Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28 % 0.28 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 10.75 $ 10.08 6.7% 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,394 $ 12,387 0.1% $ 12,541 Occupancy and Equipment 5,436 5,253 3.5% 5,209 Outsourced Data Processing 2,805 2,722 3.0% 2,781 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,110 915 21.3% 1,110 Professional Fees 710 643 10.4% 660 Courier Service 828 738 12.2% 765 Other Noninterest Expense 2,935 3,142 -6.6% 2,971 Total Noninterest Expense $ 26,218 $ 25,800 1.6% $ 26,037 Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense / Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.86 % 1.82 % 1.87 % Noninterest Expense / Revenues (FTE) 40.8 % 40.3 % 41.3 % % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Salaries and Related Benefits $ 37,260 $ 36,816 1.2% Occupancy and Equipment 16,072 15,445 4.1% Outsourced Data Processing 8,374 8,128 3.0% Limited Partnership Operating Losses 3,330 2,745 21.3% Professional Fees 1,832 1,424 28.7% Courier Service 2,327 2,113 10.1% Other Noninterest Expense 8,971 9,785 -8.3% Total Noninterest Expense $ 78,166 $ 76,456 2.2% Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense / Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.86 % 1.80 % Noninterest Expense / Revenues (FTE) 41.3 % 39.1 % 8. Allowance for Credit Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Average Total Loans $ 661,291 $ 744,046 -11.1% $ 682,900 Beginning of Period Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 10,790 $ 13,787 -21.7% $ 11,151 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Net ACLL Losses (277 ) (1,928 ) -85.6% (361 ) End of Period ACLL $ 10,513 $ 11,859 -11.4% $ 10,790 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 63 % 22 % 58 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.17 % -1.03 % -0.21 % % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Average Total Loans $ 684,095 $ 765,231 -10.6% Beginning of Period ACLL $ 11,573 $ 14,780 -21.7% Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (300 ) (550 ) n/m Net ACLL Losses (760 ) (2,371 ) -67.9% End of Period ACLL $ 10,513 $ 11,859 -11.4% Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 68 % 54 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.15 % -0.41 % (dollars in thousands) % 9/30/26 9/30/25 Change 6/30/26 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 10,513 $ 11,859 -11.4% $ 10,790 Allowance for Credit Losses on Held to Maturity Securities 1 1 0.0% 1 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 10,514 $ 11,860 -11.3% $ 10,791 Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments $ 201 $ 201 0.0% $ 201 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 9/30/26 9/30/25 Change 6/30/26 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans $ - $ 1,619 n/m $ 183 Performing Nonaccrual Loans 330 728 -54.7% 342 Total Nonaccrual Loans 330 2,347 -85.9% 525 Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due 146 297 -50.8% 283 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 476 $ 2,644 -82.0% $ 808 Total Loans Outstanding $ 658,198 $ 741,579 -11.2% $ 668,833 Total Assets 5,793,774 5,914,438 -2.0% 5,805,061 Loans: Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 10,513 $ 11,859 -11.4% $ 10,790 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans 1.60 % 1.60 % 1.61 % Nonperforming Loans / Total Loans 0.07 % 0.36 % 0.12 % 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 9/30/26 9/30/25 Change 6/30/26 Shareholders' Equity $ 789,672 $ 931,646 -15.2% $ 853,148 Total Assets 5,793,774 5,914,438 -2.0% 5,805,061 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 13.63 % 15.75 % 14.70 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 119.97 % 125.63 % 127.56 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 11.78 % 13.98 % 12.87 % Common Shares Outstanding 23,084 25,107 -8.1% 23,002 Common Equity Per Share $ 34.21 $ 37.11 -7.8% $ 37.09 Market Value Per Common Share 58.32 49.99 16.7% 58.67 (shares in thousands) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Share Retirements (Issuances): Total Shares Retired 51 488 n/m 753 Average Retirement Price $ 57.92 $ 48.96 n/m $ 55.14 Net Shares (Issued) Retired (82 ) 480 n/m 629 % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Total Shares Retired 1,805 1,622 n/m Average Retirement Price $ 52.88 $ 49.60 n/m Net Shares Retired 1,539 1,601 n/m 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 9/30/26 9/30/25 Change 6/30/26 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 322,510 $ 659,268 -51.1% $ 301,934 Debt Securities Available for Sale: Corporate Securities 1,712,385 1,797,562 -4.7% 1,796,083 Collateralized Loan Obligations 152,389 561,063 -72.8% 208,302 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 1,414,432 589,654 139.9% 1,297,830 Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities 287,637 305,192 -5.8% 296,531 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 28,977 51,853 -44.1% 40,431 Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,595,820 3,305,324 8.8% 3,639,177 Debt Securities Held to Maturity: Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 55,609 46,433 19.8% 58,202 Corporate Securities 730,433 740,545 -1.4% 733,806 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (1) 12,675 39,527 -67.9% 15,838 Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (1) 798,717 826,505 -3.4% 807,846 Loans 658,198 741,579 -11.2% 668,833 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (10,513 ) (11,859 ) -11.4% (10,790 ) Total Loans, net 647,685 729,720 -11.2% 658,043 Premises and Equipment, net 25,590 25,874 -1.1% 25,592 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673 Other Assets 281,779 246,074 14.5% 250,796 Total Assets $ 5,793,774 $ 5,914,438 -2.0% $ 5,805,061 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,166,615 $ 2,214,100 -2.1% $ 2,141,783 Interest-Bearing Transaction 944,441 881,367 7.2% 908,521 Savings 1,645,363 1,626,474 1.2% 1,660,534 Time 59,946 71,238 -15.9% 61,939 Total Deposits 4,816,365 4,793,179 0.5% 4,772,777 Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 139,062 133,651 4.0% 131,813 Total Short-Term Borrowed Funds 139,062 133,651 4.0% 131,813 Other Liabilities 48,675 55,962 -13.0% 47,323 Total Liabilities 5,004,102 4,982,792 0.4% 4,951,913 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 421,705 448,600 -6.0% 415,038 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (202,792 ) (99,913 ) 103.0% (117,592 ) Retained Earnings 570,759 582,959 -2.1% 555,702 Total Shareholders' Equity 789,672 931,646 -15.2% 853,148 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,793,774 $ 5,914,438 -2.0% $ 5,805,061 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2026 Q3'2025 Change Q2'2026 Interest and Loan Fee Income: Loans $ 9,512 $ 10,257 -7.3% $ 9,663 Equity Securities 433 409 5.9% 433 Debt Securities Available for Sale 36,130 30,358 19.0% 34,556 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 8,287 8,370 -1.0% 8,144 Interest-Bearing Cash 2,607 7,840 -66.7% 3,001 Total Interest and Loan Fee Income 56,969 57,234 -0.5% 55,797 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 46 45 2.2% 45 Savings Deposits 3,301 3,361 -1.8% 3,024 Time Deposits 40 47 -14.9% 41 Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 232 192 21.0% 211 Total Interest Expense 3,619 3,645 -0.7% 3,321 Net Interest and Loan Fee Income 53,350 53,589 -0.4% 52,476 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,436 3,317 3.6% 3,380 Merchant Processing Services 3,273 2,860 14.4% 2,840 Debit Card Fees 1,398 1,603 -12.8% 1,462 Trust Fees 1,031 895 15.2% 965 ATM Processing Fees 493 483 2.1% 484 Other Service Fees 441 448 -1.6% 445 Other Noninterest Income 631 545 15.8% 718 Total Noninterest Income 10,703 10,151 5.4% 10,294 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 12,394 12,387 0.1% 12,541 Occupancy and Equipment 5,436 5,253 3.5% 5,209 Outsourced Data Processing 2,805 2,722 3.0% 2,781 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,110 915 21.3% 1,110 Professional Fees 710 643 10.4% 660 Courier Service 828 738 12.2% 765 Other Noninterest Expense 2,935 3,142 -6.6% 2,971 Total Noninterest Expense 26,218 25,800 1.6% 26,037 Income Before Income Taxes 37,835 37,940 -0.3% 36,733 Income Tax Provision 9,683 9,677 0.1% 9,348 Net Income $ 28,152 $ 28,263 -0.4% $ 27,385 Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,084 25,341 -8.9% 23,306 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,123 25,341 -8.8% 23,319 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 1.22 $ 1.12 8.9% $ 1.17 Diluted Earnings 1.22 1.12 8.9% 1.17 Dividends Paid 0.48 0.46 4.3% 0.48 % 9/30'26YTD 9/30'25YTD Change Interest and Loan Fee Income: Loans $ 29,054 $ 31,449 -7.6% Equity Securities 1,312 1,239 5.9% Debt Securities Available for Sale 103,381 94,376 9.5% Debt Securities Held to Maturity 24,925 25,312 -1.5% Interest-Bearing Cash 9,864 21,816 -54.8% Total Interest and Loan Fee Income 168,536 174,192 -3.2% Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 136 135 0.7% Savings Deposits 9,327 9,439 -1.2% Time Deposits 123 153 -19.6% Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 649 503 29.0% Total Interest Expense 10,235 10,230 0.0% Net Interest and Loan Fee Income 158,301 163,962 -3.5% Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (300 ) (550 ) n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit 10,148 10,066 0.8% Accounts Merchant Processing Services 8,852 8,280 6.9% Debit Card Fees 4,184 4,848 -13.7% Trust Fees 2,923 2,661 9.8% ATM Processing Fees 1,427 1,428 -0.1% Other Service Fees 1,294 1,327 -2.5% Bank Owned Life Insurance Gains - 208 n/m Other Noninterest Income 1,776 1,969 -9.8% Total Noninterest Income 30,604 30,787 -0.6% Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 37,260 36,816 1.2% Occupancy and Equipment 16,072 15,445 4.1% Outsourced Data Processing 8,374 8,128 3.0% Limited Partnership Operating Losses 3,330 2,745 21.3% Professional Fees 1,832 1,424 28.7% Courier Service 2,327 2,113 10.1% Other Noninterest Expense 8,971 9,785 -8.3% Total Noninterest Expense 78,166 76,456 2.2% Income Before Income Taxes 111,039 118,843 -6.6% Income Tax Provision 28,147 30,477 -7.6% Net Income $ 82,892 $ 88,366 -6.2% Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,561 25,953 -9.2% Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 23,579 25,953 -9.1% Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 3.52 $ 3.40 3.5% Diluted Earnings 3.52 3.40 3.5% Dividends Paid 1.42 1.36 4.4% Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.