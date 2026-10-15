America First Credit Union Selects Point Predictive's Autopasstm And Ievalidate® To Enhance Consumer Lending Decisions And Strengthen Fraud Prevention

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO and RIVERDALE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America First Credit Union has partnered with Point Predictive to implement AutoPassTM and IEValidate, enhancing the lending experience for members through faster approvals, fewer documentation requirements, and stronger fraud prevention capabilities.

The new technology will help automate more consumer loan decisions by verifying income, employment, and identity information in real time. For many members, this means less paperwork, faster funding, and a more seamless borrowing experience. At the same time, the solutions help identify potential fraud risks earlier in the application process, protecting both members and the credit union.

"As one of largest lenders among credit unions, we process a significant volume of loan applications every year," said Brett Christensen, Chief Lending Officer at America First Credit Union. "Our priority is delivering a fast, convenient, and secure experience for our members. AutoPass and IEValidate help us automate more lending decisions, reduce unnecessary documentation, and proactively identify fraud risks before losses occur."

Point Predictive's technology leverages industry data and analytics to help lenders verify applicant information, streamline decision-making, and focus manual reviews on applications that require additional attention. Backed by a consortium of more than 650 financial institutions, AutoPass and IEValidate utilize insights from over 300 million loan applications, 90 billion risk attributes, 360 million income reports, and 25 million employer profiles. The strength of information Point Predictive provides means institutions like America First can make decisions based on actual risk rather than universal requirements.

“America First's priorities are exactly what we aim to support with our solutions: approve more good borrowers, faster, with less friction, while maintaining strong safeguards that promote responsible growth and fraud prevention.” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive.“With AutoPass and IEValidate working together, they can enhance more of their lending decisions and reserve manual review for the small number of applications that actually need it. Point Predictive is focused on helping our customers grow their lending portfolios without sacrificing speed or protection. We're honored to welcome them to the consortium.”

About America First Credit Union

Founded in 1939, America First Credit Union has grown into one of the strongest and most progressive credit unions in the country. It is the sixth largest credit union in the nation with $27 Billion in assets and 135 locations across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, serving 1.6 million members. America First is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution dedicated to building communities and helping its members do more with their money. Learn more at americafirst.com.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders can fund loans more quickly and easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for documentation. This improves loan funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Borrowers get loans faster, and lenders achieve a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Zane, ...