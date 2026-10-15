FMC INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of FMC Corporation Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FMC) complied with federal securities laws. On October 15, 2026, FMC provided an update to its third-quarter expectations, projecting that revenue for the quarter is now expected to be $65 to $125 million, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be negative $565 million to negative $510 million. The Company disclosed that“Third-quarter demand was weaker than we expected, driven by challenging market conditions and elevated levels of higher-priced FMC products held in inventory by certain channel customers, which are limiting product movement and replenishment demand[.]” On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased FMC stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

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