Evotrex Sets January 5, 2027 Reveal For Production-Intent Evotrex-PG5 And Launches New Rewards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The power-generating electric RV trailer moves closer to production as the company introduces Evotrex Rewards for its growing community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex, a California-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, today announced that it will unveil the production-intent Evotrex-PG5 during a digital premier on Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. PST, followed by its physical debut at CES 2027 in Las Vegas. The milestone will offer the closest look yet at the PG5 as the company advances toward production and first customer deliveries, currently targeted for summer 2027.

Alongside the date announcement, the company has launched Evotrex Reward, a new referral program that recognizes eligible customers and advocates for introducing more people to Evotrex and the PG5.

“January 5 will mark an important step forward for Evotrex,” said Alex Xiao, founder and CEO of Evotrex.“We have spent this development phase listening to our community, testing in real-world conditions and refining the details that matter most. The PG5 production-intent reveal will bring our vision into sharper focus and show how we are turning intelligent energy, innovative technology and thoughtful design into a new way to go farther and live off-grid.”

The Evotrex-PG5 Moves Closer to Production

The production-intent PG5 reflects Evotrex's continued engineering development, real-world testing and validation, as well as feedback from prospective owners and the broader camping community.

The PG5 is designed to bring greater freedom and confidence to electric towing and off-grid travel. Its integrated energy system combines a 43 kWh LFP battery, 75 kW automotive-grade generator and 1.5 kW of rooftop solar to support RangeBoost vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) DC fast charging, reliable off-grid power and home backup capabilities. Beyond its energy system, the PG5 features an onboard electric motor that enables remote maneuvering and parking, making it easier to navigate tight campsites without backing up with a tow vehicle. While on the road, TowSyncTM automatically activates to provide towing assistance and help reduce the load on the tow vehicle. Together, the generator, battery, electric motor and high-precision hitch sensor optimize towing efficiency and help the PG5 arrive at camp with a charged battery ready for off-grid use.

During the Jan. 5 digital premiere, Evotrex will reveal additional details about the production-intent PG5, including updated design features, available configurations and early-adopter benefits. The PG5 is priced from $119,990, with the fully loaded Premium trim priced at $159,990. Evotrex will also introduce its new trailer configurator, allowing existing preorder holders and new customers to personalize their PG5. The production-intent PG5 will then make its public debut at CES, Jan. 6-9, 2027, in Las Vegas, where attendees can see the trailer at Booth #4969 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Share the Adventure. Reward the Journey.

Beginning Oct. 15, eligible Evotrex customers and advocates can join Evotrex Rewards through their online account, where they will receive a unique referral code and link to share with friends, family, and fellow travelers.

When an eligible new customer uses the referral code to place a qualifying first PG5 preorder, both the referring participant and the new customer can earn points. An initial portion of the reward becomes available after the qualifying preorder is approved, with additional points awarded after the referred customer takes delivery of the PG5. Participants may earn rewards for up to 10 qualifying referrals annually.

Points can be redeemed for eligible products and services through the Evotrex Store online or customer account. Subject to the current offer and final redemption rules, eligible points may also be applied toward the purchase price of a PG5 at delivery.

“Our community has been part of the PG5 journey from the beginning-sharing feedback, joining us for tours and introducing Evotrex to people who believe adventure should go farther,” said Stella Qin, co-founder and head of North America at Evotrex.“Evotrex Rewards gives us a meaningful way to recognize that support while welcoming more future owners and advocates into the community.”

Get a first glimpse of what's ahead in the official teaser vide, and tune in for the production-intent PG5 reveal on Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. PST via the Evotrex digital premiere pag. To learn more about Evotrex Reward, including eligibility and program terms, visit the program page.

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit and join our community on LinkedI, , YouTub, Discor, Instagra and Faceboo.

Media Contact

Theresa Navarro

Communications Manager, Evotrex

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