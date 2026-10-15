Tidb Expands Cloud Platform To Support Enterprise And AI Applications On One Data Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As AI accelerates application creation, new TiDB Cloud capabilities help teams scale applications with less database management and preserve agents' work across sessions









SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiDB, the open-source distributed SQL database powered by PingCAP, today announced new TiDB Cloud capabilities that help organizations run established enterprise applications and AI and agentic workloads on a common data foundation.

Unveiled today at SCaiLE 2026, the announcements include the planned general availability of TiDB Cloud Premium, public previews of Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) and TiDB Cloud Filesystem, and a public preview of PostgreSQL support on TiDB Cloud Starter. PingCAP also announced plans to open source the core code of TiDB X by the end of 2026.

AI agents are accelerating application creation, increasing the data and infrastructure businesses must manage. In just six months, AI agents have created nearly 3 million database instances on TiDB Cloud Starter, the platform's entry-level offering. Enterprises need to support that growth while keeping costs and operational complexity under control. Agentic applications add another requirement: preserving work so agents can continue across sessions. TiDB is extending its cloud platform to address these demands, building on its experience supporting large enterprises, frontier AI model developers and agent platforms.

TiDB's MySQL compatibility allows many existing applications to move onto TiDB with minimal code changes. At Pinterest, adopting TiDB simplified its data infrastructure, enabled the retirement of several in-house systems and reduced maintenance overhead, with infrastructure cost savings of around 50%.

More Ways to Run Production Workloads

TiDB Cloud offers plans for different application needs. Starter helps developers get started with on-demand usage, while Essential, in public preview, gives growing applications greater control over capacity. Premium, planned for GA in November, supports business critical applications with automatic scaling, isolated resources and advanced security. Dedicated remains available for organizations that need broader cloud and regional coverage and configurable clusters.

BYOC, entering public preview, adds a deployment option for organizations that want TiDB Cloud's managed database operations within their own cloud account, helping them reduce operational work while retaining control of their data environment.

Atlassian demonstrates how TiDB helps simplify operations at scale. For Forge SQL, its hosted relational database service for developers, Atlassian consolidated more than 750 PostgreSQL clusters into 16 TiDB clusters supporting more than 3 million tables. Vinod Kumar, VP and Head of Engineering at Atlassian, will discuss how Atlassian runs demanding enterprise workloads on a single data foundation in his SCaiLE 2026 keynote.

Building Applications and Preserving Agents' Work

PostgreSQL support on TiDB Cloud Starter is entering public preview, opening TiDB Cloud to teams building within the PostgreSQL ecosystem. The preview is a step toward a seamless experience that lets PostgreSQL developers build and grow enterprise and agentic applications with less database management, using familiar skills and tools. TiDB Cloud Filesystem, also entering public preview, gives AI agents a persistent workspace that outlasts the sandbox in which they run. Saved code, context files and other work remain available when an agent starts a new session in a new sandbox, allowing it to continue from prior work instead of rebuilding its workspace.

Extending TiDB's Open-Source Commitment

PingCAP plans to open source the core code of TiDB X, the next-generation architecture powering TiDB Cloud, by the end of 2026. This extends TiDB's open-source commitment to its latest architecture, giving organizations the ability to inspect and adapt the core technology they depend on and greater control over their long-term data foundation.

"Every team should be able to start small on a data foundation that can grow with its ambitions," said Max Liu, co-founder and CEO of TiDB. "TiDB has been battle-tested at extraordinary scale by large enterprises and frontier AI pioneers. We're bringing the capabilities shaped by that experience into a managed cloud platform, so more organizations can scale on the same foundation without having to build the specialized teams and manage the infrastructure complexity behind it."

Built Alongside Customers at Scale

Manus, the agent-native platform, has scaled to more than 1.5 million TiDB Cloud clusters to support applications created by its agents, and has expanded its use of TiDB Cloud Filesystem and BYOC. Moonshot AI, the company behind Kimi, helped shape TiDB Cloud Filesystem and now uses it to support coding-agent work across more than one million persistent filesystems, allowing saved code and context to carry forward across sessions. Using TiDB Cloud, Kimi has also reduced its data infrastructure costs by an order of magnitude.

SCaiLE 2026 takes place today at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit .

About TiDB

TiDB, powered by PingCAP, is the distributed SQL database for enterprise applications and AI agents. AI-native companies, leading SaaS providers, and global enterprises run TiDB to support workloads that traditional databases can't: millions of tables, persistent agent state, high-concurrency reads and writes, frequent schema changes, and zero-downtime scaling at petabyte levels. With AI-driven innovations across the platform and multi-cloud flexibility, TiDB delivers unmatched agility, resilience, and security. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, TiDB serves customers worldwide. To learn more about TiDB, visit TiDB.io.

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at