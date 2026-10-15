SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) - Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2026. Investors who purchased (NYSE: MRP) securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/millrose-properties-inc-mrp-class_action_lawsuit.

Millrose Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers;despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties;Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar Corporation;Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar Corporation out at a loss; andas a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Millrose's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for Millrose Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/millrose-properties-inc-mrp-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Millrose you have until December 8, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Millrose Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Millrose Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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