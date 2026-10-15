Market Report On Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Personalized Education Tutoring Platforms Analyzes Market Trends,

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Personalized Education

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Personalized Education Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for artificial intelligence (AI)-personalized education tutoring platforms has been expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing integration of AI technologies in digital learning. As education continues to evolve, these platforms are set to play a key role by offering tailored learning experiences that adapt to individual student needs, reshaping how educational content is delivered and assessed.

Market Size and Growth Predictions for AI-Personalized Education Tutoring Platforms

The AI-personalized education tutoring platforms market has seen significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. The market size is expected to rise from $15.75 billion in 2025 to $18.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. Factors contributing to this surge during the historical period include increased use of digital learning tools, improved internet access enabling online education, a growing appetite for personalized learning experiences, the expansion of e-learning in educational institutions, and the adoption of data-driven learning assessments.

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Looking ahead, this market is anticipated to grow even faster, reaching $31.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7%. The forecast period's growth is driven by rising demand for individualized learning, a broader acceptance of AI-enabled tutoring platforms, heightened investments in digital education technologies, expanding use of continuous learner analytics, and an increased focus on lifelong learning and workforce development. Key trends shaping the market include the adoption of adaptive learning pathways, demand for real-time learning performance analysis, integration of intelligent student progress monitoring, advancement of personalized content recommendation engines, and the development of continuous learner feedback and assessment systems.

Understanding AI-Personalized Education Tutoring Platforms and Their Role

AI-personalized education tutoring platforms are software systems that harness artificial intelligence to provide learners with customized educational content based on their unique needs, progress, and performance. These platforms analyze individual learning behaviors and adapt instructional materials, pacing, and feedback dynamically to optimize learning outcomes. By supporting ongoing assessments and offering tailored guidance, these solutions enhance both learner engagement and academic success.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in AI-Personalized Education Tutoring Platforms

A major force behind the expansion of the AI-personalized education tutoring platforms market is the rising demand for personalized learning experiences. Personalized learning tailors educational content, pace, teaching methods, assessments, and support according to each student's preferences, abilities, goals, and learning styles. This approach is gaining traction thanks to the growing use of AI-powered tutoring and adaptive learning tools that analyze learners' needs to deliver customized lessons, targeted feedback, and personalized learning paths that boost engagement and achievement.

These AI platforms continuously evaluate a learner's progress, strengths, and gaps, enabling them to provide real-time adjustments in lesson plans and instructional support. For instance, in March 2026, data from GOV showed that tailored learning made up 60.6% of all adult non-regulated education and training enrollments in the first half of the 2025/26 academic year, up from 53.2% during the equivalent period the previous year. This increase clearly highlights the growing preference for education that is customized to individual learner requirements, which in turn fuels demand for AI-personalized tutoring platforms.

Geographic Markets Leading the AI-Personalized Education Tutoring Platforms Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-personalized education tutoring platforms market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the region with the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The global market encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, reflecting a worldwide adoption and expansion of AI-driven educational technologies.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Market Report on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Personalized Education Tutoring Platforms Analyzes Market Trends, News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 15, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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