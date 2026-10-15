The Air Traffic Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1%, Reaching A Value Of $14.94 Billion By 2030.

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Air Traffic Management Market

The Business Research Company's Air Traffic Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The air traffic management sector has been experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing complexity and volume of global air travel. As demand for safer and more efficient airspace operations grows, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook.

Market Size and Expansion Prospects in the Air Traffic Management Market

The air traffic management market has seen significant progress in recent years. It is projected to rise from $9.69 billion in 2025 to $10.54 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth during the past period has largely been fueled by increasing air traffic volumes, rising congestion at airports, heightened demand for aviation safety, ongoing expansion of airport infrastructure, and the need for more effective airspace utilization.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $14.94 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 9.1%. The anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the increase in global flight operations, growing adoption of automated air traffic management systems, the spread of next-generation surveillance technologies, air traffic control infrastructure modernization, and rising demand for real-time air traffic data. Key trends shaping the market include the broader implementation of performance-based navigation, enhanced integration of satellite-based surveillance, expansion of remote and digital air traffic control facilities, greater use of collaborative air traffic flow management, and a shift toward integrated airspace management platforms.

Understanding Air Traffic Management and Its Role

Air traffic management encompasses a coordinated system of services, technological tools, and procedures designed to manage the movement of aircraft safely, efficiently, and orderly throughout all flight phases, from takeoff to landing. Its main goals are to optimize the use of airspace and airport operations, ensure safe separation between aircraft, minimize delays and congestion, boost operational efficiency, and improve overall aviation safety.

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Factors Fueling Growth in the Air Traffic Management Industry

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the air traffic management market is the steady increase in air passenger traffic. This term refers to the total number of passengers traveling on both domestic and international flights during a specific timeframe, serving as an indicator of air travel demand. Rising disposable incomes are enabling more people to afford travel for leisure and business, thus increasing the frequency of flights worldwide. This surge in passengers creates a pressing need for effective airspace coordination, continuous flight monitoring, and optimized management of air traffic flow to maintain safe, timely, and efficient flight operations.

For example, in June 2026, the UK Civil Aviation Authority reported that UK aviation reached its busiest level ever, with passenger numbers rising by 2% in 2025. Approximately 302 million travelers passed through UK airports, up from 295 million in 2024, reflecting ongoing growth in air travel. This trend of rising air passenger volumes globally is a key factor driving demand for advanced air traffic management solutions.

Regional Highlights and Market Growth Patterns in Air Traffic Management

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for air traffic management. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Air Traffic Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%, reaching a value of $14.94 billion by 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 15, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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