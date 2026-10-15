Green Information Technology Services Market Is Expected To Experience Growth, Expanding At A 17.3% CAGR Through 2030.

Green Information Technology (IT) Services Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Green Information Technology Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The green information technology (IT) services sector has seen significant expansion lately, driven by growing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable business practices. As organizations worldwide strive to minimize their carbon footprints, the demand for eco-friendly IT solutions is gaining momentum. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional patterns, and emerging trends shaping this important industry.

Current Market Size and Future Growth of the Green IT Services Market

The green information technology (IT) services market is experiencing rapid growth, with its value expected to increase from $28.71 billion in 2025 to $33.8 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This past growth has been driven by rising demand for energy-efficient IT infrastructure, a stronger focus among organizations on reducing IT operational costs, wider adoption of electronic waste management, the need to track carbon emissions, and expanding regulatory requirements for environmental reporting.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $64.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.3%. The anticipated expansion is fueled by increasing interest in sustainable IT lifecycle management, greater use of refurbished and reused IT equipment, a growing need for specialized green IT consulting services, a surge in demand for energy efficiency assessment, and rising investments in eco-friendly IT procurement practices. Notable trends expected to influence this period include green IT consulting, sustainability assessments, electronic waste recycling, sustainable procurement, and IT infrastructure energy auditing and optimization.

Understanding Green IT Services and Their Role

Green information technology (IT) services encompass a range of practices and technologies designed to reduce the environmental impact of IT operations. These services aim to enhance energy efficiency, improve resource utilization, and support long-term operational sustainability. By optimizing IT infrastructure, managing carbon emissions, and promoting responsible electronic waste disposal, green IT services help organizations meet sustainability targets and comply with environmental regulations throughout the technology lifecycle.

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Cloud Computing as a Major Growth Catalyst for Green IT Services

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the green information technology (IT) services market is the increasing adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing delivers computing resources-such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics-over the internet on a flexible, pay-as-you-go basis. Its scalability and cost-effectiveness allow organizations to manage resources more efficiently while reducing operational expenses.

Cloud platforms contribute to green IT initiatives by optimizing resource usage and lowering energy consumption through centralized, efficient data centers. For example, Eurostat reported that between 2023 and 2025, the share of enterprises in the European Union (EU) using paid cloud computing services rose by 7.42 percentage points. This widespread uptake reinforces cloud computing's role as a key enabler of sustainable IT practices, thus propelling the green IT services market forward.

Regional Market Highlights in Green IT Services

In 2025, North America led the green information technology (IT) services market in terms of market size. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Green Information Technology Services Market is expected to experience growth, expanding at a 17.3% CAGR through 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 15, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, World & Regional



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