Formidable Woman US Celebrates 'Women Lifting Up Women' Campaign And Announces Upcoming“VOICES OF CHANGE” Anthology

Formidable Woman US launches its“Women Lifting Up Women series” and announces an upcoming anthology celebrating women's stories, strength and sisterhood.

- Bhavna Batra, Founder & PublisherLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Formidable Woman US Magazine is redefining the narrative by creating a platform by women, for women. With a supportive network of women entrepreneurs across coaching, health and wellness, beauty, artificial intelligence, and technology, Formidable Woman US is also passionate about celebrating small business owners and amplifying the voices of women making a difference.BHAVNA BATRA, Publisher of Formidable Woman US, shares:No woman truly rises alone. Behind every woman who finds the courage to dream bigger, there is often another woman who stood beside her during difficult moments, believed in her when she doubted herself, opened a door when the way forward seemed impossible, or simply whispered, 'You can do this.''Women Lifting Up Women' is a celebration of these extraordinary women; the mentors, friends, mothers, sisters, colleagues, champions, and quiet supporters whose love, encouragement, and belief become the invisible strength behind another woman's journey.We celebrate not only the women who have achieved remarkable things, but also the women who helped them believe they could. Because when one woman lifts another, she does not diminish her own light; she makes the light around her brighter. And when women rise together, we do not just change individual lives-we change families, communities, and the world.”*Upcoming VOICES OF CHANGE Anthology: Giving Women's Stories a Lasting Legacy*Building on the spirit of the“Women Lifting Up Women” Series, Formidable Woman US is preparing an upcoming anthology that will bring together inspiring stories, experiences, lessons, and journeys of women.The anthology will offer women an opportunity to share their voices, celebrate the people who have shaped their journeys, and inspire others through their personal and professional experiences. It aims to create a lasting collection of stories that reflects the power of resilience, mentorship, sisterhood, leadership, and women supporting women.Through this initiative, Formidable Woman US seeks to extend its mission beyond magazine features, creating a platform where women's stories can be preserved, shared, and discovered by a wider audience.Further details about the anthology, including participation opportunities and submission information, will be announced soon.*Who Has Been Your Pillar of Strength?*Have you ever wanted to thank someone who has been your pillar of strength? Is there a woman who believed in you, encouraged you to keep going, helped you overcome challenges, or played a meaningful role in your success?Formidable Woman US invites you to share your story and help recognize the women who make a difference in the lives of others.Participation in the“Women Lifting Up Women” editorial series is FREE of charge. We want to hear your moving stories and celebrate the people who matter most. Together, we can remind the world that success is rarely achieved alone.*Featured Conversation: Amy Peters of Secret Knock**Formidable Woman US recently interviewed Amy Peters, Co-Founder of Secret Knock, recognised as a leading networking event in the world. The conversation explores the philosophy behind Secret Knock and the importance of meaningful connections, relationships, and opportunities.Read the feature on our Website: Amy Peters, Co-Owner of Secret Knock - The Room Where Nobody Performs |“Women Lifting Up Women” Series - Formidable Woman US.*Upcoming Holiday Opportunities*Formidable Woman US will also be offering a Pre-Holiday Gift Guide and a Special Holiday Gift Guide, providing opportunities to showcase products, brands, and businesses ahead of the festive season.Businesses interested in participating are invited to reach out for further details.Let's celebrate women who lift other women and ensure their stories are remembered, shared, and carried forward.Website:Editorial Inquiries:...

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Formidable Woman US celebrates 'Women Lifting Up Women' campaign and announces upcoming“VOICES OF CHANGE” Anthology News Provided By Formidable Woman US October 15, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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