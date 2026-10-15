Badminton: Jagsher Singh Assured Of Medal After Reaching Boys' Singles Semis In World Juniors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) India's Jagsher Singh Khangurra assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships after he came from a game down to beat Yuan-Syue Jhuang of Chinese Taipei to reach the boys' singles semifinal in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Jagsher Singh, who hails from Nabha town in Punjab, defeated Jhuang 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 in 48 minutes to become the ninth boys singles player from India to finish on the podium.

India have so far won one gold, five silver and six bronze, and the 14th seeded Jagsher Singh will hope to go the distance as he faces 31st seed Radithya Bayu Wardhana of Indonesia in the semifinals on Saturday.

Shaina Manimuthu also had a chance of assuring India a medal in the girls singles category, but the Asian U17 silver medallist went down 15-5, 15-8 against China's Yi Qing Yin in the quarterfinals.

Punjab youngster Jagsher Singh Khangurra is a former under-17 national champion and Asian medallist in his age-group.

He came into prominence with a medal in the under-15 nationals two years back and has since gone from strength to strength, turning his casual interest in the game into a passion and a possible career option.

After getting initial training at an academy in Bahadurgarh and then at the Uday Pawar Academy in Mumbai, Jagsher Singh has been associated with the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore under former national coach Vimal Kumar for the last two years.

Ranked 8th in the Under-19 boys' singles section as of September 22, 2026, Jagsher Singh achieved his best-ever ranking of No.1 in the under-17 boys' singles section at the national level in the week starting January 11, 2026.

Jagsher, who took to badminton at the age of seven and left his home at 11 to join the academy in Bahadurgarh, has so far won six medals in international tournaments and has established himself as one of the best young shuttlers in the country.

Jagsher, whose parents are both government school teachers, is the first person form his family to take to badminton.