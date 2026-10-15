Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation In 7Th CICA Summit Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku was posted on his social media pages.
The post reads: "The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku."
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