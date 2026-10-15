Azerbaijan Extends Permit Term For Building Solar Power Plants In Jabrayil

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The deadline for obtaining a construction permit for solar power plants on the land designated as a renewable energy zone in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan has been extended by one year.

The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the deadline applies to the area defined by decision No. 466, adopted on October 29, 2024, which provides for the designation of a land plot under state ownership, located within the administrative territory of the Jabrayil district, as a renewable energy source area.

According to the document, the deadline for obtaining construction permits for the solar power plants has been extended by one year in accordance with Article 6.7 of the Law "On the use of renewable energy sources in electricity generation."

If, in connection with the implementation of the decision, a construction permit is issued, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture must inform the Cabinet of Ministers thereof within three days from the date of issuance of the permit, or, if the permit isn't issued within the prescribed period, within three days from the expiry of that period.

The decision was signed on October 14, 2026, and entered into force on that date.