Crypto News: Remittix Opens Payfi Testing To 1,000 Holders As Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $0.50 And Chainlink's Stellar Expansion Fuels A $100 LINK Forecast

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened PayFi testing to 1,000 invited RTX holders, moving its flagship crypto-to-bank platform deeper into real-user validation ahead of the scheduled November 24, 2026 token launch.









Invited holders can test EUR and USD routes while Remittix prepares additional fiat currencies, digital assets and networks. The rollout brings the project closer to competing in the trillion-dollar remittance market by connecting supported cryptocurrency with conventional bank settlement.

The milestone arrives as a bullish Dogecoin price prediction targets $0.50 and Chainlink's expansion onto Stellar supports a $100 LINK forecast. Both targets would require major market recoveries, placing attention on projects that can convert renewed crypto demand into visible network activity and real-world use.

RemittixPayFi Enters the Hands of 1,000 Holders

RemittixPayFi is designed to let a sender fund an eligible transfer with supported crypto while the recipient receives fiat through a compatible bank account. Recipients can access conventional money without managing tokens, visiting an exchange or navigating a separate off-ramp.

The testing phase supports crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto activity through EUR and USD routes. USDT and USDC are available across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with further currencies and networks planned as the platform approaches wider release.

This model targets international remittances, overseas contractors, suppliers and crypto holders who want a simpler connection between digital assets and everyday banking.

PayFi Leads a Wider Remittix Ecosystem

PayFi remains the central Remittix product, while the connected ecosystem creates additional reasons for users to hold funds and remain active. The iOS wallet has recorded more than 10,000 downloads, and an Android edition is awaiting approval.

Remittix Markets offers hundreds of perpetual pairs and has processed more than $50 million in trading volume. Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible crypto and stablecoin holdings.

Payments can bring users into the application, while Markets, the wallet and Earn can turn a single transfer into a longer relationship with the RTX ecosystem.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $0.50 as Chainlink Eyes $100

Dogecoin recently traded near $0.08 after a broad market pullback. A move to $0.50 would represent more than sixfold growth and restore DOGE to levels associated with stronger memecoin cycles. The bullish scenario depends on returning retail liquidity, renewed social momentum and another expansion in crypto risk appetite.

Chainlink recently traded near $12, making $100 an even larger long-term target. Its Data Feeds expansion onto Stellar extends Chainlink infrastructure into another network focused on payments, tokenized assets and financial applications. That reach supports the argument that LINK could benefit as more institutions bring real-world value onchain.

The RTX Pre-Launch Window Is Closing

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap. RTX is currently available at $0.28, while $0.46 is the announced final presale price and planned minimum exchange launch price.

The move from $0.28 to $0.46 represents a potential 64% increase before open-market price discovery begins. With PayFi testing active, Markets live and November 24 fixed for launch, Remittix gives buyers searching for the best crypto presale a defined timeline backed by an expanding product suite.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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