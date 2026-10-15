TDECU Promotes Jason Schneider To Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston's largest credit union, has promoted Jason Schneider to executive vice president and chief operating officer. Schneider began his career with TDECU more than 20 years ago as a part-time member service representative while attending the University of Houston.

An Angleton native, Schneider began serving members in TDECU's branch network and advanced through a series of leadership roles, helping guide several of the credit union's most significant strategic initiatives and growth opportunities.

“Jason's career reflects the promise and opportunity TDECU strives to create,” said Isaac Johnson, president and CEO.“He has grown with the organization, experienced its evolution firsthand, and helped advance its transformation. His deep understanding of our Members, our culture, and our purpose makes him exceptionally well prepared to lead TDECU's operations into the future.”

As chief financial officer, Schneider helped strengthen TDECU's financial foundation, advance enterprise strategy, and support the credit union's long-term vision. In his new role as chief operating officer, he will oversee business operations as TDECU continues to grow and serve its expanding membership.

“I am honored to serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer,” Schneider said.“TDECU has been a defining part of my professional journey, and I am grateful for the mentors, teammates, and Members who have supported and shaped that experience.”

Schneider earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He also completed the Emerging CFO Strategic Financial Leadership Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder through CFA Institute and an active member of CFA Society Houston. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Schneider has served on several boards, reflecting his commitment to strengthening the financial services industry and the communities TDECU serves.

About TDECU | Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 403,000 Members and over $5 billion in assets. TDECU currently has more than 30 Member Centers and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto, and personal loan products, digital banking, and business/commercial services. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit tdecu.org or call (800) 839-1154.

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TDECU Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jason Schneider

CONTACT: Mike O'Neill TDECU 346.901.4982...